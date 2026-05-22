The Chiefs Get Even More Bad News For Patrick Mahomes’ WR Room

The Kansas City Chiefs could head into the 2026 season with lingering questions at wide receiver after NFL analyst Bill Barnwell criticized the team’s offseason moves around—a hopefully healthy—Patrick Mahomes.

In his breakdown of the NFL’s best and worst offseason decisions for ESPN, Barnwell pointed to Kansas City’s lack of major additions at wide receiver as one of the league’s biggest concerns entering the new season.

ESPN Criticizes Chiefs’ Wide Receiver Decisions

Barnwell wrote that general manager Brett Veach “is mostly running things back at receiver in 2026” despite multiple concerns at the position.

“Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster are gone, but the only addition the Chiefs made at wideout or tight end this offseason is fifth-round pick Cyrus Allen,” Barnwell wrote for ESPN.

Barnwell acknowledged that Kansas City has reasons to believe improvement could come internally.

“Rashee Rice was excellent by the end of his rookie season before having his 2024 and 2025 campaigns disrupted by injuries and suspensions, respectively,” Barnwell wrote. “Xavier Worthy had a big game in the Super Bowl as a rookie, suffered an injury on the opening drive of the 2025 season and might never have been healthy afterward.”

Barnwell also pointed to veteran tight end Travis Kelce remaining productive.

“And Travis Kelce was actually more efficient in 2025 than he was in 2024, averaging nearly 3 full yards more per catch,” he wrote. “As long as he wanted to play in 2026, the Chiefs were always going to find a role for the future Hall of Famer.”

Still, Barnwell questioned whether Kansas City had done enough to support Mahomes as the quarterback returns from a torn ACL.

“Could Veach have done more to give Patrick Mahomes — or Justin Fields — another answer in the passing game? I think so,” Barnwell wrote.

He added that another tight end or reliable route runner could have helped the offense, which he believes may once again depend heavily on “Mahomes magic.”

Rashee Rice Undergoes Another Knee Procedure & Heads to Jail

The criticism of Kansas City’s receiver room comes as wide receiver Rashee Rice deals with another setback.

According to ESPN, Rice recently underwent cleanup surgery on his right knee after experiencing inflammation caused by loose debris.

“One week before being ordered to serve 30 days in jail for a probation violation, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice underwent a cleanup surgery on his right knee to remove loose debris that was causing inflammation,” ESPN reported, citing league sources.

Rice is expected to miss approximately two months but is still projected to be available for training camp later this summer.

As Heavy.com previously reported, the surgery took place in Dallas, and there was “no structural damage” to Rice’s knee. The procedure was described as a debridement designed to relieve discomfort.

Chiefs Linked to Several Veteran Wide Receivers

As questions continue surrounding Kansas City’s receiving depth, speculation has already begun about potential veteran additions.

One name connected to the Chiefs is A.J. Brown, although reports suggest the New England Patriots are viewed as the more likely destination if the Philadelphia Eagles explore a trade.

Another possibility is a reunion with former Chiefs star Tyreek Hill. Hill is reportedly searching for a new opportunity after suffering a season-ending knee injury, and Kansas City has been floated as a possible fit alongside Xavier Worthy.

Veteran receiver Stefon Diggs has also emerged as a possible option after reportedly being released by the Patriots for financial reasons.

Meanwhile, longtime Chargers receiver Keenan Allen has been mentioned as another experienced target who could help stabilize the offense if Kansas City decides to make a move later this offseason.