Chiefs & NFL Announce Kenneth Walker III News Ahead of Week 2 vs. Colts

The NFL world is still buzzing over Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III.

He made a huge impact in his Chiefs debut, leading the team to a 31-10 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 1. On Wednesday he was recognized for his efforts by receiving a huge honor.

Kansas City Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

The Chiefs’ social media team announced that Walker has earned the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award for his performance against the Broncos is Week 1.

Walker carried the load for Kansas City’s offense, racking up 173 rushing yards on 23 carries, with one touchdown. He also caught three passes for 18 yards and another touchdown. His rushing yardage total was the highest among all running backs in Week 1.

Walker’s performance was unlike anything the Chiefs have seen in a very long time. According to Next Gen Stats, Walker gained 148 of his 173 rushing yards on under center runs, the first Chiefs running back to accomplish that feat since 2016. Walker also forced a whopping 14 missed tackles, the most by a Kansas City RB since 2018.

Kenneth Walker Will Look to Carry His Momentum Into Week 2

Walker won’t be satisfied with just one good showing, and neither will the Chiefs. After Monday night’s win, Walker expressed his gratitude for the coaching staff showing him so much trust right off the bat of the season.

“We knew what we were going to do in this game, and we executed it,” Walker said. “They trust me, they trust the running backs, and they trust that we’re going to move the ball in the run game.”

Kansas City didn’t waste any time getting Walker in the groove, giving him seven carries on their opening drive. The Chiefs’ brass was adamant all offseason long that there would be a renewed commitment to the rushing attack in 2026, and that was on full display in Week 1.

Up next is the Indianapolis Colts, who lost their season opener to the Baltimore Ravens 41-23. Walker will be licking his chops to face a Colts defense that surrendered a whopping 202 rushing yards to Baltimore in that game.