Chiefs Receive ‘Best-Case Scenario’ Mansoor Delane Injury Update

The Kansas City Chiefs put together a dominant 31-10 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 1, revealing to the world that they are once again one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFL. Pretty much everything went right for the Chiefs in this one, but that doesn’t mean they managed to escape this contest unscathed.

Star rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane announced himself to the league with an interception in his NFL debut, but he suffered a shoulder injury that ended up forcing him out of the contest. For Week 2, Kansas City has listed Delane as questionable, but regardless of whether or not he plays, he has received a positive update on his status.

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The Chiefs revamped their secondary this offseason, as they lost both Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson to the Los Angeles Rams. With a big need at cornerback, Kansas City traded up for Delane in the 2026 NFL Draft, selecting him with the No. 6 overall pick.

In order for the Chiefs to be successful this season, they knew they were going to need Delane to come in and star for them on defense right away. While his time on the field was limited in Week 1, he flashed his potential with his aforementioned interception. After battling injuries during training camp, though, Delane being forced out of the game wasn’t a great sign.

Throughout the week, though, Kansas City has left the door open for Delane to suit up in Week 2, and he still has a chance to play on Sunday Night Football after battling to earn a questionable designation for the game. It seems like Delane has a 50-50 shot at playing, but even if he ends up missing this contest, NFL insider Tom Pelissero revealed that his injury, which was revealed to be a low-grade AC joint sprain, is essentially the “best-case scenario” for the team.

“Tests showed Chiefs CB Mansoor Delane, who exited Monday’s win over Denver after recording an interception on the opening drive, suffered a low-grade AC joint sprain,” Pelissero reported. “Essentially this is the best-case scenario for the no. 6 draft pick, who was limited in practice Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Colts.”

Chiefs Dodge a Bullet With Mansoor Delane Injury

Getty ST JOSEPH, MISSOURI – JULY 25: Cornerback Mansoor Delane #5 walks toward the practice field during Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp at Missouri Western State University on July 25, 2026 in St Joseph, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Chiefs proved that, even if Delane has to miss time, they can shut down high-powered offenses without him. Obviously, they’d rather have one of the brightest young defensive talents in the game on the field for them, but considering how it is only Week 2, the team isn’t going to rush him back into action before he’s fully ready to play.

And yet, Delane could very well find his way onto the field for Kansas City against the Indianapolis Colts, which would be a huge boost for this game as it attempts to push its record to 2-0. A final update on Delane’s status will come 90 minutes before kickoff, but regardless of what happens, the Chiefs have to be feeling good about his injury situation moving forward.