Andy Reid Reveals Mansoor Delane’s Week 2 Availability vs. Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their final practice on Friday ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts will be determined to get a win after dropping their season opener to the Baltimore Ravens. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are looking to move to a strong 2-0 start following a disappointing 2025 campaign.

Kansas City Chiefs CB Mansoor Delane Expected to Play vs. Indianapolis Colts in Week 2

Coach Andy Reid spoke to the media on Friday, and revealed that cornerback Mansoor Delane practiced in full and should be good to go on Sunday night against the Colts.

“As far as injuries go, Chamarri (Conner) and Josh (Simmons) most likely will be listed as out,” Reid said. “Delane practiced today. Chris Jones did a little bit today too. I think we’ll be okay there.”

Delane injured his shoulder after intercepting Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix on the opening drive of Week 1’s game. After dealing with a shoulder injury for much of the offseason, the concern for Delane was high initially. However, x-rays revealed he sustained a mild sprain, and he didn’t miss a single practice this past week.

Chiefs’ defense will have hands full vs. Colts’ offense

Indianapolis may have gotten beat in Week 1, but are capable of beating any team. Quarterback Daniel Jones was experience a career year before tearing his Achilles, and was even an early MVP candidate.

The Colts also have one of the best running backs in the NFL in Jonathan Taylor. The seven-year veteran has rushed for over 1,000 yards four times, and finished third in the league in rushing yards last season. Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones said the defense is preparing to have its hands full with Taylor and Jones.

“We’ve been watching a lot of film in preparation,” Jones said about facing the Colts. “Last year I think the game went into overtime. That’s a very great team, and they have a lot of really good pieces around Daniel Jones. Their running back is probably one of the best backs in the league. When you look at the makeup of their team, they’re a downhill running team. We got to try to stop the run most importantly, be detailed on that, and be physical.”