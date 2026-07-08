Chiefs Advised to Add 34-Game Starter to Address Biggest Roster Weakness

Given their other glaring roster deficiencies, the Kansas City Chiefs are going to need a strong showing from the offensive line this season if the team hopes to seriously contend in the AFC.

The biggest question mark remains at right tackle, where Jaylon Moore will attempt to fight off undrafted rookie free agent Khalil Benson who won a national title with the Indiana Hoosiers earlier this year. But as with any position group on any squad in the NFL, depth is crucial to its success over a 17-game season that will almost invariably be littered with meaningful injuries.

Enter 29-year-old Brady Christensen, a five-year veteran of the Carolina Panthers who has regained his full health this summer and is hunting a job with a new employer in 2026. Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports suggested Christensen as a depth piece in Kansas City due to his positional versatility and the team’s general need across the unit.

“The 6-foot-6, 300-pound lineman, a third-round pick (70th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft, was linked to Kansas City coming out of BYU,” Goldman wrote on Wednesday, July 8. “He was an All-American left tackle for the Cougars. He has been used at all five offensive line positions at some point during his NFL career, with 59 games played from 2021 through 2025. That versatility makes him a value on the open market, but his future home might be at offensive guard.”

Brady Christensen Has Concerning Injury History Over 5-Year NFL Career

Christensen has started 34 contests across his career, though two of his last three campaigns have been cut well short due to injuries.

He played in just one game in 2023, during which he sustained a torn biceps and sat out the rest of the year. Christensen started all 17 outings the season prior. Then, in 2025, he suffered a torn Achilles tendon after eight appearances and four starts.

“I think my ideal situation is to go in and compete,” Christensen told Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer this week. “I don’t care about what position I play, I feel comfortable everywhere now. So the ideal situation is just go and compete and find the field again. Being able to play on Sundays is my goal.”

Chiefs Enter Season With Reliability Questions Across Offensive Line

With a need for depth on the interior of the offensive line in Kansas City, as well as a question mark about the starter at right tackle and 2025 first-round pick Josh Simmons coming off a rookie campaign in which he appeared/started in only eight games, Christensen’s willingness and ability to play anywhere might prove a valuable commodity for an aspiring contender like the Chiefs.

He is also liable to come inexpensively after inking a one-year deal for less than $2.8 million in Carolina last year. Spotrac projects Christensen’s market value at just under $5.5 million on a new one-year deal in 2026.

Kansas City currently has just north of $4.1 million in available salary cap space with other needs on offense, including potentially another wide receiver and an extra in-line tight end.