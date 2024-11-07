Brittany Mahomes Posts All-Caps Message on Chiefs Ahead of Week 10

The Kansas City Chiefs are undefeated entering Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season, and Brittany Mahomes shared her KC pride with Instagram followers after the victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“8 & ZERO😎,” Mahomes posted emphatically on social media along with gameday photos from the Monday Night Football outing at Arrowhead.

She wore a Mahomes jean jacket and pants combo that had her husband’s jersey number stitched into the back of both. The post has over 178,500 likes and counting.

Many also commented on the post, including Chiefs president and CEO Clark Hunt’s wife, Tavia, who wrote: “CONGRATULATIONS!!❤️🎊🙌🏼.”

While quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ personal trainer and health specialist Bobby Stroupe emphasized: “& ZERO.”

Right now, the Chiefs stand alone atop the NFL and that won’t change until somebody tallies a one onto the back end of that record — if anyone can.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes-Led Offense Is Converting on Third Downs at a Ridiculous Rate in 2024

One of the main reasons for the 8-0 start that Brittany Mahomes referred to is of course her husband and the Kansas City offense’s 2024 efficiency on third downs.

According to NFL analytics expert Warren Sharp, “the Chiefs lead the NFL in 3rd down conversion rate on the season [at] 54% through that last [Patrick] Mahomes TD [on November 4].”

“It’s not just the best rate this year,” Sharp added, “it’s the best 3rd down conversion rate through 9 weeks since 2011.”

On a similar note, The Athletic’s Robert Mays shared a third down statistic about Mahomes in particular on November 7.

“Per @NextGenStats, Patrick Mahomes has a 58.6 percent success rate on 3rd and 3+ this year,” Mays relayed.

For context, he also pointed out that “the league average is 38 percent, and no other full-time starter is above 48 percent. [Mahomes has] generated 40.1 EPA [expected points added] on those plays. No one else in the league has more than 15.4 right now.”

Although the Chiefs superstar has had issues with interceptions in 2024, he appears to be locked in when it comes to clutch moments on third and fourth downs. That type of quarterback play tends to win games, and it’s a huge reason that KC remains unbeaten through the first nine weeks.

New Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins Called ‘Most Important’ Trade Deadline Addition

During an article with ESPN on November 6, insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano recapped the 2024 trade deadline that occurred on November 5. Within it, each discussed the acquisition that they felt was the “most important” over the past month.

“I hate to go the obvious big-name route here, but it’s pretty hard to have watched Monday night’s game and not consider [wide receiver] DeAndre Hopkins,” Graziano answered candidly.

“[Hopkins] gives the Chiefs a reliable No. 1 wide receiver,” he reasoned. “It’s clear Patrick Mahomes already trusts him, which is amazing given that they’ve only practiced together for a week and a half.”

Graziano concluded the response by labeling Hopkins to KC a “game-changing move.” Adding: “Hopkins provides exactly what the Chiefs’ offense was missing.”

The ESPN insider wasn’t the only person who’s high on the Hopkins trade after Week 9. During a 32-team article from The Athletic, Kansas City beat member Nate Taylor predicted that the veteran wideout will end up leading the Chiefs “in receiving touchdowns” this season — after one game.

“This could be a knee-jerk reaction after Hopkins’ impressive start with the Chiefs since they acquired him two weeks ago from the [Tennessee] Titans,” Taylor admitted. “But Hopkins is the Chiefs’ most sure-handed receiver and he can still win one-on-one matchups, which he did Sunday in scoring two touchdowns against the Buccaneers.”

“Did you know rookie Xavier Worthy leads the Chiefs with just three receiving touchdowns?” The reporter asked as evidence of plausibility. “Most opponents will still focus on Travis Kelce in the red zone, which should lead to plenty of opportunities for Patrick Mahomes to find Hopkins in the end zone.”

With Hopkins now along for the ride, it’s possible that this KC offense will continue to improve in the coming weeks and months.