Brittany Mahomes Has 2 Words for Patrick Mahomes’ Cute MNF Message to Son

Patrick Mahomes II led the Kansas City Chiefs to another victory on Monday Night Football in Week 9, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime by a score of 30-24.

Prior to the game, he sent a message to his son, Bronze, while speaking with the ESPN broadcast team on live television.

“I’ll say goodnight to Bronze this time,” Mahomes voiced at the camera on November 5. “I’ll try to score you a touchdown.”

The ESPN crew later reminded that during his last Monday Night Football appearance on October 7, Mahomes shouted out his daughter, Sterling Skye. “I wanted to tell my daughter, Sterling, ‘hey.’ So, hey Sterling! Go to bed!” The Chiefs QB joked at the time.

On Instagram, the NFL and the Chiefs collaborated to turn the two MNF clips into a reel. In it, Mahomes first addresses his daughter and then his son on the two separate dates.

His wife, Brittany Mahomes, also reacted to this reel on her Instagram story, writing: “My heart🥹❤️.”

The Mahomes family currently includes two children, with a third baby on the way.

Daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes is the oldest, at three years of age. She turns four on February 20.

His son, Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III, is about to turn two on November 28.

Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Video of Sterling Skye Watching Patrick Mahomes on Television

The Mahomes family appeared to be watching the game from home with it being a weeknight. That didn’t stop Brittany from sharing an adorable video of Sterling Skye, however.

“That’s so rude of them,” Sterling says in the Instagram story clip. To which her mother responds, “what’s so rude of them?”

“If they score a touchdown by,” Patrick Mahomes’ daughter begins to explain before trailing off and starting again. “If they take the ball from Daddy and then they score a touchdown by themselves, that means they’re so rude.”

It was a very cute moment, and another a brief look behind the curtain at the Mahomes family and their children.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Makes Good on Promise & Scores 3 Touchdowns for Baby Bronze

Patrick Mahomes promised his son that he would try and score him a touchdown against the Buccaneers. As usual, the two-time NFL MVP did what he promised he would and got Baby Bronze three TDs by the end of the night.

The first was to new veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who finished with two on the night. Mahomes also threw a third passing TD to running back Samaje Perine.

It was a near flawless night for the Chiefs superstar versus Tampa Bay. All told, he threw for 291 yards and a passer rating of 116.8. He also avoided throwing an interception for the first time all season, and only missed on 10 incompletions.

And if first-round wide receiver Xavier Worthy keeps his feet in-bounds on a wide-open deep ball early in the game, Mahomes likely finishes with four touchdowns and an even more impressive stat line.

For his efforts, Mahomes was awarded a total QBR of 77.5 out of 100. This was his third best QBR of the 2024 campaign, and the great news for Chiefs Kingdom is that Mahomes’ past three outings have yielded his top three QBR ratings this year.

He finished with an 87.0 QBR against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8, and an 82.5 QBR versus the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7. Don’t look now, but Mahomes appears to be heating up with an 8-0 record entering Week 10.