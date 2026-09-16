Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Patrick Mahomes’ Return With Blunt 1-Word Message for ESPN

Brittany Mahomes had been waiting months to see her husband, Patrick Mahomes, back on the field, and she celebrated his return throughout the Kansas City Chiefs’ season-opening win.

Patrick returned to Arrowhead Stadium for “Monday Night Football” after spending the offseason recovering from the torn ACL and LCL he suffered last season. As the three-time Super Bowl champion made his entrance, Brittany shared a video on her Instagram Story with an enthusiastic message.

“HESSSSS BACKKKKKKKKK,” she wrote.

The night ended with even more for Brittany to celebrate. Patrick led the Chiefs to a 31-10 victory over the Denver Broncos, throwing for 184 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 15 yards and another touchdown.

After the game, Brittany shared several photos of her high school sweetheart before turning her attention to ESPN’s pregame predictions.

Brittany Mahomes Has a Message for ESPN After Chiefs-Broncos Picks

Brittany, who is a co-owner of the Kansas City Current, posted an image showing ESPN’s Week 1 predictions. Domonique Foxworth, Tedy Bruschi, Rex Ryan and Mike Greenberg had all selected the Broncos to beat the Chiefs.

“Oopsies,” Brittany wrote over the image.

She also posted a video of the Arrowhead Stadium scoreboard from across the field following the final whistle, adding a blowing-smoke emoji.

The victory marked a major moment for Patrick after his previous season ended abruptly against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Patrick suffered the knee injury in that game, which also knocked Kansas City out of postseason contention. It marked the first time since 2014 that the Chiefs missed the playoffs, ending a run of 10 consecutive postseason appearances.

Patrick then spent the offseason working his way back. He did not appear in any of Kansas City’s preseason games, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid waited until shortly before the season opener to decide his quarterback was ready to return.

Patrick Mahomes Reveals the Moment He Knew His Rehab Had Paid Off

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Patrick said one play against Denver gave him the confidence he needed after months of rehabilitation.

“Going for the end zone, it kind of gave me that confidence that I can go out there and be myself,” Patrick said after the game. “I just wanted to play. I had done so much rehab and so much work to put myself in this position. I just wanted to get out there and play. This is what you do it for.”

The rushing touchdown also provided Patrick with a physical test of his surgically repaired knee.

“That was definitely the moment, physically, to say all this work has paid off. I didn’t feel anything,” he said.

Patrick now turns his attention to the rest of the Chiefs’ early-season schedule. Kansas City will remain at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 2 to host the Indianapolis Colts on “Sunday Night Football.”

The Chiefs then travel to Miami for their Week 3 matchup.