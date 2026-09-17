Patrick Mahomes Sr. Tells Son Patrick ‘I Knew You Were Special’ on His 31st Birthday

Patrick Mahomes Sr. celebrated his son Patrick Mahomes‘ 31st birthday with a personal message about the man the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has become.

Mahomes turned 31 on September 17, days after opening his comeback season with a 31-10 victory over the Denver Broncos. His father marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Happy birthday Patrick. 31 years ago you made me a dad,” Mahomes Sr. wrote. “So proud of the father, husband and human being you have become. Plus you can play a little football too. I knew you were special then and I know it more and more every single day. I love you. Enjoy your day. You deserve it.”

Patrick quickly responded, “Love ya! Thanks!”

The exchange came at the start of a significant season for Mahomes, who returned to the field nine months after suffering a serious left knee injury.

Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Birthday After Impressive Chiefs Comeback

Mahomes entered the season facing questions about how his surgically repaired left knee would respond to game action following his ACL injury.

The quarterback participated throughout the Chiefs’ offseason program and training camp, but the season opener gave him his first chance to test the knee in a regular-season game.

Mahomes answered early on Kansas City’s opening possession. He finished the drive by running 15 yards for a touchdown.

“You see that goalline, you’re a football player and you just try and get in the end zone,” Mahomes said after the game when asked whether his time away had made him more cautious.

Mahomes finished with 184 passing yards and two passing touchdowns while adding the score on the ground. The victory also ended Kansas City’s three-game losing streak against Denver after the Broncos snapped the Chiefs’ nine-year reign as AFC West champions last season.

For Mahomes Sr., the 2026 season has brought another effort to support his son in person.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. Wants to Travel to Chiefs Games During Son’s Comeback

Mahomes Sr. has asked a Texas court to modify his probation terms to allow him to travel out of state for several Chiefs games this season.

As Heavy.com previously reported, the 56-year-old former MLB pitcher requested permission to travel to Kansas City, Las Vegas and Cincinnati.

The filing states that Mahomes Sr. would undergo urinalysis testing before and after each trip. He has also reportedly completed 160 hours of community service and a 16-week outpatient treatment program.

Mahomes Sr.’s probation stems from a February 2024 DWI arrest in Tyler, Texas, eight days before the Chiefs played the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. Police said his blood alcohol content measured 0.23. A judge later extended his probation by two years following proceedings over an alleged 2026 violation.

Patrick addressed how his father’s legal problems affected him during a 2025 episode of ESPN’s “The Kingdom.”

“It became a story, and so, I had to answer questions about it,” Mahomes said. “I think just knowing that it hurt me woke him up to know that, like, you can’t keep doing the same things.”

Mahomes Sr. also acknowledged how difficult it was knowing his son had to discuss the situation during Super Bowl week.

“I called him right after and I told him, I said, ‘I’m sorry that it’s taking away from your time and taking away from your focus,’” Mahomes Sr. recalled.