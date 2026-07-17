Kansas City Chiefs Make Major Announcement on Controversial $4.5 Billion Arrowhead Move

The Kansas City Chiefs have taken another major step toward their controversial move from Arrowhead Stadium, announcing a key addition to the team overseeing the construction of the franchise’s future headquarters and practice facility.

The team announced that Kansas City-based engineering and construction firm Burns & McDonnell will serve as the owner’s representative for the Chiefs’ new practice facility and team headquarters in Olathe, Kansas. The announcement marks the first major project update since the franchise unveiled new economic projections tied to its broader $4.5 billion development.

The new headquarters is part of the Chiefs’ long-term plan to relocate football operations to Kansas while constructing a new stadium in nearby Wyandotte County. The stadium and headquarters are both expected to open ahead of the 2031 football season.

Chiefs Announce Burns & McDonnell for New Olathe Headquarters Project

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Chiefs Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Matt Kenny said the organization selected Burns & McDonnell because of the company’s local roots and extensive experience managing large-scale developments.

“We are extremely excited to have Burns & McDonnell join our project team as owner’s representative for our new practice facility and headquarters that we will be building in Olathe,” Kenny said in a news release.

“As a local, employee-owned firm with a track record of project success around the world, we know they have the right mix of local knowledge as well as global experience to help us navigate the upcoming design and construction phases of a truly unique year-round home for our football team and staff.”

According to the Chiefs, Burns & McDonnell will work alongside CAA ICON to oversee development of both the football and business operations facilities. The companies will coordinate with architects, engineers, contractors and consultants throughout planning, construction and final occupancy while helping manage budgets, schedules and project risks.

The new headquarters and practice facility will sit on approximately 155 acres near the intersection of College Boulevard and Ridgeview Road in Olathe. The project includes a $300 million football operations complex and an adjacent mixed-use development.

Burns & McDonnell Executive Calls Chiefs Project ‘Transformational’

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Burns & McDonnell Senior Vice President and Buildings Market General Manager Jon Wright said the company views the partnership as an important investment in the Kansas City area.

“We are honored to partner with the Kansas City Chiefs on this transformational project,” Wright said.

“The Chiefs have had an extraordinary impact on our region for generations, and this investment represents an exciting new chapter for the organization and the Kansas City community. As a Kansas City-based company, it is a privilege to help bring that vision to life by providing experienced project leadership from planning through construction. We look forward to working alongside the Chiefs and the entire project team to deliver a world-class facility for the organization, its staff and Chiefs Kingdom.”

The Chiefs announced in December 2025 that they planned to relocate from Missouri to a new stadium in Wyandotte County, Kansas.

Chiefs President Says New Arrowhead Project Will Shape Franchise’s Future

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Chiefs President Mark Donovan described the development as one of the largest projects in franchise history.

“Since Lamar Hunt relocated the team from Dallas to Kansas City in 1963, the franchise has continued to drive significant economic, cultural, and community impact throughout Chiefs Kingdom,” Donovan said in a news release.

“This once-in-a-generation project – which is really four projects in one – offers a truly transformational impact for the State of Kansas and the entire Kansas City region. This project has real short-term and long-term benefits, and we are excited about what we will be building together over the next five years and beyond.”