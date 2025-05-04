Chiefs Cut Injured Draft Pick — But There’s a Catch

The Kansas City Chiefs cut two more players on the evening of March 3, as defensive end and recent draft pick BJ Thompson was waived along with linebacker Blake Lynch.

Chiefs Digest beat writer Matt Derrick was among those who reported the news, adding that “per source, if Thompson clears waivers, he will revert back to the Chiefs on [the] injured reserve and will continue his rehab from the seizure he suffered last June.”

The following afternoon, on May 4, Derrick offered an update on Thompson via head coach Andy Reid.

“Andy Reid says BJ Thompson has made great strides, but isn’t there yet football-wise,” Derrick relayed. “Says being waived isn’t the end of his career.”

“Reminder, if [Thompson] clears waivers, he will return to the Chiefs on [the] non-football illness list for his continuing rehab,” the reporter reiterated.

So, expect Thompson to remain with the Chiefs organization, barring another team claiming him — which feels unlikely considering his lack of production and uncertain future.

Lynch’s return is less likely, but cannot be ruled out. After all, Kansas City does love reunions.

Chiefs’ Fifth-Rounder BJ Thompson Has Not Taken the Field Since Summer of 2024

Thompson pretty much redshirted his rookie season. Then, during the summer of 2024, the on-field medical situation occurred.

“The Kansas City Chiefs canceled all team activities scheduled for Thursday after defensive lineman BJ Thompson suffered a seizure during a special teams meeting and went into cardiac arrest,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported at the time.

Later, on June 7, 2024, Thompson’s agent Chris Turnage shared that he was “awake and responsive” — via Pelissero.

That was the last Chiefs fans have really heard much about Thompson, who has been stashed away on injured lists ever since. It seems that, for now, the plan is to continue to do that as he attempts an NFL comeback.

Chiefs Part Ways With LB Blake Lynch After Jeffrey Bassa Draft Pick

Lynch was one of the few players who had a strong game during the 2024-25 Week 18 blowout, where the Chiefs rested most of their starters.

That performance eventually earned Lynch a brief spot on the 90-man roster, although the Jeffrey Bassa draft pick likely made his presence redundant.

KC spent a fifth-round selection on Bassa this April. And they made it clear afterward that they could not pass up Bassa’s value at that point in the draft.

The Athletic’s lead draft expert Dane Brugler credited Bassa with a third- or fourth-round grade before draft weekend.

“Bassa gets impatient at times against the run, but he handles run fits and gap exchanges with excellent lateral flow to make stops,” Brugler wrote. “A former safety, he looks natural turning and running down the field in coverage.”

“Overall, Bassa (who wore the green dot for the Ducks in 2024) needs to turn the ‘almost’ plays into more steady production, but he does everything well on the football field and can become an NFL starter with improved consistency,” the analyst continued. “His football arrow is pointing up.”

The Chiefs’ linebacker room is pretty deep after the Bassa addition. Nick Bolton and Jack Cochrane never ended up leaving in free agency, and Kansas City still has Leo Chenal, Drue Tranquill and Cam Jones.

They also re-signed practice-squad favorite Cole Christiansen and reportedly signed UDFA Brandon George.