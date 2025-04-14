Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs Trade Proposal Lands 19.5-Sack Speed Rusher for Haul of Draft Picks

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Chiefs draft trade swaps first rounders with Vikings.
Getty
Will Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach attempt to trade up in round one of the NFL draft again?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings were identified as potential first-round trade partners ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

On April 12, A-to-Z Sports Kansas City reporter Charles Goldman pitched a massive trade that involved the Chiefs surrendering several picks for the right to draft Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. Below was the full trade proposal.

  • Chiefs get No. 24 overall pick (first round).
  • Vikings get Nos. 31 (first), 95 (third), 251 (seventh) and “a future fifth-round pick.”

“[Chiefs general manager] Brett Veach has been known to be aggressive in moving up for players he likes,” Goldman reasoned. Adding: “The Vikings [also] have the fewest picks in the 2025 NFL draft (four), so they’ll likely be looking to pick up some extras.”

Later, Goldman explained why he feels KC should pursue this deal — as well as Pearce.

“Pearce Jr. has a combination of athleticism, explosiveness, and production that rarely falls to this draft pick range,” he wrote. “It feels like a very similar situation to Trent McDuffie’s fall in the 2022 NFL draft that prompted a trade up from Kansas City.”

“You have a player who shouldn’t reasonably fall into striking distance that you can’t pass up on even if he isn’t the prototypical player the team goes after at the position,” Goldman continued. “The only reason he might fall is rumored character concerns that could amount to a nothing burger.”

At Tennessee, Pearce racked up 19.5 sacks and 29.5 tackles for a loss in just 12 starts (39 appearances). He’s known as a speed rusher who also holds up well in the run game.

Why James Pearce Jr. Is Worth Chiefs Draft Trade With Vikings

Defensive end depth is still a huge need as of April 14. The Chiefs re-signed veteran pass rusher Charles Omenihu to help remedy this, but they also need more from Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

The 2023 first rounder was the last major KC investment at edge rusher, but to this point, Anudike-Uzomah has failed to live up to his draft status.

A Pearce selection would add some insurance — in case “FAU” doesn’t progress. Plus, Goldman was impressed by his “elite athletic and analytical profile.”

“[Pearce] ran a 1.58s 10-yard split and 4.50s 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, moving more like a defensive back than a 6-foot-5 and 245-pound edge rusher,” Goldman explained. “He recorded a 23.3% pressure rate in 2024, ranking first among all FBS edge rushers.”

“Fans may be turned off by the idea that he wins with speed off the edge,” the reporter went on to acknowledge. Responding: “The idea that a speed rusher can’t exist in Steve Spagnuolo’s defensive scheme is patently false. They have to be able to hold up against the run, and Pearce has proven he can do that despite being a lighter-weight edge rusher.”

Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr.’s 2025 NFL Draft Projection & Ranking Hint Trade up May Not Be Necessary

According to the opinion of The Athletic’s lead NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler, it may not be necessary for the Chiefs to trade up with the Vikings in order to land Pearce.

Within his comprehensive draft guide, “The Beast,” Brugler ranked Pearce 7th for his position and 36th overall. He also graded him as a second-round talent.

“Although not a technician, Pearce is a fast, linear athlete who can win races to the edge or collapse the pocket with force behind his extended, upward levers,” Brugler wrote, scouting Pearce.

“He was steady with his effort against the run in college, but more will be needed of him to hold up against NFL competition,” he continued. “Overall, Pearce is upright and frenetic in his play style, but his blend of explosiveness and power creates consistent disruption as a pass rusher. He shows promise in the run game, too.”

Brugler concluded that “if [Pearce] works to maximize his talent, he will be a productive pro.”

This is an odd draft in that it is expected to be very subjective — including in round one. Typically, most teams’ first-round grades are similar, but that may not be the case in 2025.

Players like Pearce could toe the line between top 20 pick and second-round selection. It all depends on who truly loves him and who doesn’t.

That’s up to Veach to determine. Because if he wants Pearce and feels another team might snag him before No. 31, it’s very possible the Chiefs GM could pull the trigger on a big trade like this one.

If not, it’s possible he could wait and get Pearce near the end of round one without giving up anything.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus specialize on the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers, with expert knowledge on each based on years of coverage. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include Heavy on Jets, FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

Read More
,

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Cole Christiansen's headshot C. Christiansen
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Mike Edwards's headshot M. Edwards
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Kristian Fulton's headshot K. Fulton
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Blake Lynch's headshot B. Lynch
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Gardner Minshew's headshot G. Minshew
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Charles Omenihu's headshot C. Omenihu
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Mike Pennel's headshot M. Pennel
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Janarius Robinson's headshot J. Robinson
Robert Rochell's headshot R. Rochell
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Jerry Tillery's headshot J. Tillery
Robert Tonyan's headshot R. Tonyan
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Marlon Tuipulotu's headshot M. Tuipulotu
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy
Bailey Zappe's headshot B. Zappe

Latest Chiefs News Alerts

Jack Cochrane : Signs tender with Kansas City

Cochrane signed his right-of-first-refusal tender with the Chiefs on Friday. Cochrane will officially play out the 2025 season on a one-year, $3.263 million contract. He suited up for 15 regular-season games with the team in 2024, playing just nine snaps on defense compared to 296 snaps on special teams. Cochrane figures to reprise a similar role in the coming season, which means he'll remain off the IDP radar for fantasy purposes.

Comments

Chiefs Trade Proposal Lands 19.5-Sack Speed Rusher for Haul of Draft Picks

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x