Chiefs Draft Pick Sends KC Strong Message Ahead of Make-or-Break Season

Kansas City Chiefs first-round defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah has gotten off to a slow start to his NFL career. But he’s ready to change that in 2025 — which is his third year in the league.

“I’m ready [to take the next step], I’m prepared, and I’m excited for what this season has to hold,” Anudike-Uzomah told NFL host Kay Adams on her “Up & Adams” show on April 3.

“This is year three, so even just playing faster and learning the playbook — having what [defensive coordinator Steve] Spagnuolo has to offer — is [all] going to help me just play [and] have my step even higher,” the premium Chiefs draft pick explained.

Chiefs First-Round DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah Poised for Year 3 Breakout After Showing Signs of Improvement in 2024

Anudike-Uzomah, or “FAU,” was selected 31st overall in 2023. Since then, he’s been credited with just 4.0 NFL sacks including the playoffs.

Having said that, Anudike-Uzomah is still young having only turned 23 years old in January. And he showed some signs of development down the stretch in 2024.

As a run defender, FAU had more success with 12 tackles for a loss over his first two campaigns — including 3 TFLs during the 2024 postseason run. Per Pro Football Focus, Anudike-Uzomah’s average depth of tackle (0.8 yards) in run defense also ranked first for all Chiefs defensive linemen with over 100 snaps played in 2024.

That means the youngster held rushers to under a yard on average on the tackles he made in run defense.

Similarly, FAU’s “stop percentage” on run defense — relative to snaps played — also ranked very high. He was second behind defensive back Christian Roland-Wallace in stop percentage at 9.8%.

Anudike-Uzomah’s missed tackle rate in run defense (13.0%) ranked more middle of the pack.

These statistics lead one to believe that Anudike-Uzomah could develop into a very good edge setter and early down defender. But will he ever be a premier pass rusher?

PFF credits FAU with a pass-rush win-rate of 9.9% in 2024. That wasn’t far off from the pass-rush win-rate of the much more successful fellow first-round D-end George Karlaftis. His being 10.1% in 2024.

Of course, in terms of overall production, Anudike-Uzomah’s 15 quarterback pressures and 4 QB hits paled in comparison to Karlaftis (76 pressures, 25 hits). That production stems from more opportunity, but it’s unclear if FAU would have a similar level of success once fatigue sets in.

Needless to say, the 2023 first rounder must still show improvement as a pass rusher in 2025.

Chiefs’ NFL Draft Plan at Edge Rusher Could Reveal Confidence Level in FAU

The Chiefs just added to their edge rusher depth on April 4, but they could also address this position in the draft. If they do so early on, that would obviously show less confidence in Anudike-Uzomah.

Kansas City re-signed Charles Omenihu and Malik Herring for pass-rush help. They also have the ever-reliable Mike Danna on the roster. But the depth is shallow behind that.

It’d be somewhat surprising if KC general manager Brett Veach did not bolster this room in April and May. Whether that’s in the draft or the UDFA market.

But there are two ways to go about that. The Chiefs could spend another first-round pick on an edge rusher, which would signal a lack of faith in Anudike-Uzomah as he enters the make-or-break season that determines the outcome of his fifth-year option.

Or they could grab another mid- to late-round pass rusher and trust he’ll develop into the player they drafted. As of now, KC’s next move at defensive end is a big decision to watch in late April.