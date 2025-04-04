Chiefs Sign Former Raiders & Eagles Defensive End: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs signed Janarius Robinson — a defensive end that’s primarily suited up for the AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders — on April 4, according to his player agency SportsTrust Advisors.

This is another depth signing for KC, similar to veteran safety Mike Edwards on April 3. This time, the move occurs out on the edge.

Robinson is a former fourth-round talent of the Minnesota Vikings. The 6-foot-5 DE only turns 26 years old in May despite entering the league in 2021.

Robinson failed to make it past training camp number two with the Vikings. He did, however, continue his NFL career with the Minnesota practice squad after being cut in August of 2022. Before long, the Philadelphia Eagles poached him.

It took Robinson until year three to suit up for a regular season NFL game. He did this with the Raiders in 2023, after the Eagles eventually released him too.

In 16 appearances (3 starts) with Las Vegas from 2023 through 2024, Robinson accumulated 1.5 sacks, 1 tackle for a loss (13 total tackles), 2 QB hits and 1 pass defense over 187 defensive snaps and another 77 on special teams.

Pro Football Focus credited him with 9 quarterback pressures over that span. They also tallied 10 key defensive “stops” compared to just 2 missed tackles.

More likely than not, the Chiefs feel there is some untapped potential in signing Robinson. They have seen him two times in both 2023 and 2024, as Robinson has logged four appearances versus Kansas City. It appears they liked what they saw.

Chiefs’ Janarius Robinson Signing Comes With Checkered Past

The Chiefs are big on second chances. We’ve seen head coach Andy Reid provide players with prior legal issues with these opportunities time and time again.

The Robinson signing is another that comes with a checkered past.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, “Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson told police he had a couple drinks prior to his arrest on suspicion of DUI this week on the Strip” in February of 2024.

“Police responded to Aria around 7:05 a.m., Tuesday, after a report of a someone being pinned between two cars and taken to the hospital,” Las Vegas Review-Journal’s David Wilson reported on February 9, 2024. “An officer arrived and spoke with Robinson, 24, who was the driver of a 2022 Ram 1500, according to a Metropolitan Police Department impaired driving report.”

“The officer wrote that Robinson smelled of alcohol, his eyes were bloodshot, and his speech was mumbled,” Wilson continued at the time. “Robinson told the officer, according to the report, that his last drink was at midnight and that he had two drinks.” Robinson was eventually “booked on a charge of misdemeanor DUI” after failing “sobriety tests.”

Later, on December 14, 2024, the NFL suspended Robinson for three games. AP News noted that this suspension was for “violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.”

The Raiders elected not to re-sign Robinson in 2025 NFL free agency.

Chiefs Bolster Defensive End Depth With Former Raiders Pass Rusher

The Chiefs signing Janarius Robinson bolsters a position that has been overlooked as a need area.

Kansas City brought back Charles Omenihu to help remedy their edge rusher depth, but they need more bodies behind him.

Their current DE room is headlined by George Karlaftis, Mike Danna and Omenihu. After that, the Chiefs will look to more unproven players like disappointing first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah, long-time staff favorite Malik Herring and Robinson.

They also still have former 2023 fifth rounder BJ Thompson on the roster. But to be honest, Thompson’s NFL future is still uncertain after he suffered a seizure on the field in June of 2024. He’s been on the “reserve/non-football illness list” ever since.

Assuming for a moment that Thompson is unavailable, that leaves six natural D-ends.

Of course, KC also rosters versatile defensive linemen like Chris Jones, who can flex out to DE if needed.

Look for them to add another edge defender or two in the draft or UDFA market.