Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs Sign Former Raiders & Eagles Defensive End: Report

  • 23 Shares
  • Updated
Chiefs sign former Raiders' Janarius Robinson.
Getty
The Kansas City Chiefs have signed former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson.

The Kansas City Chiefs signed Janarius Robinson — a defensive end that’s primarily suited up for the AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders — on April 4, according to his player agency SportsTrust Advisors.

This is another depth signing for KC, similar to veteran safety Mike Edwards on April 3. This time, the move occurs out on the edge.

Robinson is a former fourth-round talent of the Minnesota Vikings. The 6-foot-5 DE only turns 26 years old in May despite entering the league in 2021.

Robinson failed to make it past training camp number two with the Vikings. He did, however, continue his NFL career with the Minnesota practice squad after being cut in August of 2022. Before long, the Philadelphia Eagles poached him.

It took Robinson until year three to suit up for a regular season NFL game. He did this with the Raiders in 2023, after the Eagles eventually released him too.

In 16 appearances (3 starts) with Las Vegas from 2023 through 2024, Robinson accumulated 1.5 sacks, 1 tackle for a loss (13 total tackles), 2 QB hits and 1 pass defense over 187 defensive snaps and another 77 on special teams.

Pro Football Focus credited him with 9 quarterback pressures over that span. They also tallied 10 key defensive “stops” compared to just 2 missed tackles.

More likely than not, the Chiefs feel there is some untapped potential in signing Robinson. They have seen him two times in both 2023 and 2024, as Robinson has logged four appearances versus Kansas City. It appears they liked what they saw.

Chiefs’ Janarius Robinson Signing Comes With Checkered Past

The Chiefs are big on second chances. We’ve seen head coach Andy Reid provide players with prior legal issues with these opportunities time and time again.

The Robinson signing is another that comes with a checkered past.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, “Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson told police he had a couple drinks prior to his arrest on suspicion of DUI this week on the Strip” in February of 2024.

“Police responded to Aria around 7:05 a.m., Tuesday, after a report of a someone being pinned between two cars and taken to the hospital,” Las Vegas Review-Journal’s David Wilson reported on February 9, 2024. “An officer arrived and spoke with Robinson, 24, who was the driver of a 2022 Ram 1500, according to a Metropolitan Police Department impaired driving report.”

“The officer wrote that Robinson smelled of alcohol, his eyes were bloodshot, and his speech was mumbled,” Wilson continued at the time. “Robinson told the officer, according to the report, that his last drink was at midnight and that he had two drinks.”

Robinson was eventually “booked on a charge of misdemeanor DUI” after failing “sobriety tests.”

Later, on December 14, 2024, the NFL suspended Robinson for three games. AP News noted that this suspension was for “violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.”

The Raiders elected not to re-sign Robinson in 2025 NFL free agency.

Chiefs Bolster Defensive End Depth With Former Raiders Pass Rusher

The Chiefs signing Janarius Robinson bolsters a position that has been overlooked as a need area.

Kansas City brought back Charles Omenihu to help remedy their edge rusher depth, but they need more bodies behind him.

Their current DE room is headlined by George Karlaftis, Mike Danna and Omenihu. After that, the Chiefs will look to more unproven players like disappointing first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah, long-time staff favorite Malik Herring and Robinson.

They also still have former 2023 fifth rounder BJ Thompson on the roster. But to be honest, Thompson’s NFL future is still uncertain after he suffered a seizure on the field in June of 2024. He’s been on the “reserve/non-football illness list” ever since.

Assuming for a moment that Thompson is unavailable, that leaves six natural D-ends.

Of course, KC also rosters versatile defensive linemen like Chris Jones, who can flex out to DE if needed.

Look for them to add another edge defender or two in the draft or UDFA market.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus specialize on the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers, with expert knowledge on each based on years of coverage. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include Heavy on Jets, FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

Read More

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Cole Christiansen's headshot C. Christiansen
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Mike Edwards's headshot M. Edwards
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Kristian Fulton's headshot K. Fulton
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Blake Lynch's headshot B. Lynch
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Gardner Minshew's headshot G. Minshew
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Charles Omenihu's headshot C. Omenihu
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Mike Pennel's headshot M. Pennel
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Robert Rochell's headshot R. Rochell
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Jerry Tillery's headshot J. Tillery
Robert Tonyan's headshot R. Tonyan
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Marlon Tuipulotu's headshot M. Tuipulotu
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy
Bailey Zappe's headshot B. Zappe

Comments

Chiefs Sign Former Raiders & Eagles Defensive End: Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x