Chiefs Announce Justin Fields, Patrick Mahomes Plans Before Buccaneers Game

The Kansas City Chiefs announced their plans for quarterbacks Justin Fields and Patrick Mahomes ahead of their preseason game Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With Kansas City making decisions about both quarterbacks before facing Tampa Bay, Andy Reid’s plan provides important information about how the Chiefs intend to divide the opportunities under center.

Fields will start at quarterback and play into the second quarter Saturday, Reid announced Thursday according to ESPN reporter Nate Taylor, with Mahomes sitting out the entire game again. It’s the second straight preseason game Mahomes will miss as he continues working back from knee surgery, leaving Fields to carry the load in Kansas City’s most extensive exhibition test yet.

Reid laid out roughly a quarter and a half for Fields, followed by the same allotment for rookie Garrett Nussmeier, with Chris Oladokun closing things out in the fourth quarter. Taylor and other Chiefs beat reporters confirmed the plan after Wednesday’s final training camp practice. Mahomes also sat for the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 15, when Fields started and the rest of the quarterback room split the remaining snaps.

Reid has signaled he’d rather protect his franchise quarterback than rush him into exhibition snaps he doesn’t need, handing Fields a long runway against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that will test his timing and command.

Justin Fields Building Trust at Chiefs Camp

Fields didn’t exactly cruise into the job. Early reports described sailing throws and shaky accuracy in non-padded work, while Nussmeier turned heads as the rookie surprise of the offseason program. Fields settled in as camp wore on.

Matt McMullen of the Chiefs’ official site detailed an impressive practice from Fields, “making difficult throws into tight coverage,” as quoted by CBS Sports. Reid has praised the 27-year-old as sharp and even-keeled while he absorbs a new offense, calling out his work ethic and command of protections during install periods early in camp.

Fields turned in an efficient outing in his preseason debut against the Rams, managing the offense cleanly without forcing anything into coverage. Saturday against Tampa Bay marks his first extended look with backups filling out the depth chart around him.

Patrick Mahomes’ Recovery Aimed at Week 1 Return

Mahomes tore the ACL and LCL in his left knee during a Dec. 14 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, having surgery the following day. He’s been ahead of the typical 9- to 12-month recovery pace ever since, taking first-team reps throughout camp while wearing a brace and showing no obvious limitations in his mobility or accuracy.

The Chiefs cleared Mahomes for full participation before camp opened, and he’s worked through live 11-on-11 periods without setbacks since.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Mahomes is “on track to be on the field Week 1,” as quoted by NBC Sports. Kansas City opens its regular season Sept. 14 at home against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, and Reid has stressed a day-by-day approach even as optimism builds around that target date.

Fields arrived in Kansas City in a March trade from the New York Jets, where he started nine games last season before an injury ended his year. The former Ohio State standout and 2021 Chicago Bears first-round draft pick has also played for the Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers, building a reputation as a dangerous running quarterback.