Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Shares Travis Kelce Injury News

After their bye week, the Kansas City Chiefs came back and crushed the Los Angeles Chargers 22-6. Their perfect record holds as they’re now 6-0 on the season.

However, the game started with a big scare when Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce limped off the field with an ankle injury. After a questionable tackle by Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley, Kelce sat on the medical table and got his ankle wrapped.

Chiefs Kingdom collectively held their breath after Kelce’s early exit, including his wife, Taylor Swift, who made it to Arrowhead Stadium after her big performance at the Academy Museum Gala. However, Kelce was able to return and finish the game, catching 4-of-5 targets for 53 yards.

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Says Travis Kelce Is Going to Be Sore, But ‘He’ll Be Okay’

Speaking to reporters after the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave an update on the team’s starting tight end. “Travis Kelce tweaked his ankle and played through it. Says he’ll be sore tomorrow, but he’ll be OK,” Reid said, per AotZ Sports’ Charles Goldman.

At age 37, recovering from injuries, even just a tweak, can be tougher than usual. However, Kelce continues to prove age is just a number. In six games this season, he’s recorded a total of 16 receptions for 246 yards and two touchdowns.

Walking into the locker room after the game, Kelce did not appear to have a limp — just a huge smile on his face.

In other injury news, Reid revealed offensive tackle Jaylon Moore suffered a concussion. Chiefs receiver Jalen Royals was checked for a concussion during the game but cleared to return. Kingsley Sumataia is also going to fine after taking a kick to the calf.

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Assured Fans That Travis Kelce Is in Great Shape

Losing Kelce for any amount of time would be a huge loss for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Co. During training camp, Reid, who attended Kelce’s star-studded wedding with his wife, Tammy Reid, spoke about the tight end’s physicality.

“Yeah, he looked pretty good, you know. He stayed in shape. He did a lot of dancing at his wedding,” Reid joked.

The 68-year-old coach also reminded fans what an asset a veteran like Kelce is for the entire staff and team. “He’s a great leader, and he works hard. He wants to be in there, and for a young guy to look at that, it’s hard for them to make an excuse to take a rep off,” Reid said.

“Because he’s out there going. And if they try to get sneaky, he yanks them back in there. So, he makes them go. That’s always a good thing to have.”