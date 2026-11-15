Are Chiefs Leading the AFC West? Examining Where They Stand

The Kansas City Chiefs got a huge 35-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10.

Despite some key injuries, Kansas City’s offense put up 461 total yards and found the endzone five times. The Chiefs’ defense had Atlanta’s offense stifled all game long. With nine games down and eight to go, the standings are becoming intricate.

Kansas City Chiefs Own Tiebreaker Over Denver Broncos for AFC West Lead

With the Broncos on their bye in Week 10, and the Chiefs already having theirs back in Week 5, the teams are finally even in games played. Both are sitting at a 7-2 record, with one head-to-head win over each other.

Having split the season series, the tiebreaker then moves to best divisional record. That is where Kansas City has the advantage, owning a 3-1 AFC West record, with Denver at 2-1. The caveat is that the Broncos have played one less divisional game.

Denver has two remaining against the Las Vegas Raiders, and one against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs have one matchup a piece left against the Raiders and Chargers. For now, however, Kansas City has the slight edge. Here are the teams that would be in the postseason if it began today:

Buffalo Bills (8-1) Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) Jacksonville Jaguars (7-2) Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) Denver Broncos (7-2)* Cincinnati Bengals (6-2)* Cleveland Browns (6-4)*

*=Wildcard

Chiefs Have Tougher Road Than Broncos to Division Title

Unfortunately for Kansas City, its remaining schedule is much tougher than Denver’s. The Chiefs have a brutal stretch from Week 12-16, which includes matchups against the Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Bengals, Patriots, and San Francisco 49ers. Three of those five games will be on the road.

As for the Broncos, just two of their remaining eight games are against teams that currently have a winning record — the Steelers in Week 12, and the Bills in Week 16. The rest of their opponents include the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Patriots, Raiders, and Chargers.

The Chiefs will conclude the season with a road game against the Chargers in Week 17, and a home matchup against the Raiders in Week 18. Depending on how well they survive the stretch that proceeds that, those could be must-win games.