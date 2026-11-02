Andy Reid Sounds Off on Controversial Calls in Loss to Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs lost a heartbreaker to the Denver Broncos 28-24 in Week 8.

Despite being up 24-13 heading into the fourth quarter, the Broncos stormed back with 15 unanswered points and stole the victory. The Chiefs had the ball with a chance to win the game at the Denver six-yard line as time expired, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked. The game unfolded with a couple of controversial calls from the officials.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Voices Displeasure With Officials After Loss to Broncos

On the play before Mahomes getting sacked to end the game, he hit wide receiver Rashee Rice for what would have been the game-winning touchdown. However, it was negated by a controversial false start penalty on right tackle Jaylon Moore.

After the game, coach Andy Reid stated he did not believe Moore committed a false start.

“I didn’t see it, but that’s one man’s opinion,” Reid said. “I saw him move his head, but I didn’t see a false start.”

Early in the fourth quarter, the officials appeared to make a ball-spotting error. They originally announced a fourth-and-two, which led to Reid deciding to punt the ball away. However, they spotted the ball just inches away from the first down marker. Replay showed that the ball was, in fact, just inches short of a first down.

“The guy who was spotting the ball was two yards away from the ball, so that’s where it’s supposed to be spotted,” Reid said. “The clock’s running, then they move the ball up to a foot. Mechanically, I wasn’t sure how they were operating with that.”

Reid went on to say that had he known it was only inches to go, he may have elected to go for it rather than punting.

“That’s all hindsight, but, yeah, it would have made for a good decision.”

Chiefs Have Opportunity to Turn Things Around With 3 Winnable Upcoming Games

Kansas City is now on a two-game losing streak after starting the season 5-0. However, it has a favorable stretch of schedule coming up — with home games against the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals, and a road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Reid said the team will put its loss to the Broncos behind them and make things right.

“I’ve got a good locker room,” Reid said. “I know we work the right way. We have to learn from it. That’s what you do, and you move on. You work on the next one, which is a good Jets team coming in. We’ll be ready to go.”

The Chiefs trail Denver by a half game, but the Broncos have played one more game than Kansas City, as they haven’t had their bye week. It’s going to be a tight race, but the Chiefs still have all of their goals out in front of them to achieve.