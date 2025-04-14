NFL Insider Confirms Chiefs’ Interest in 2-Time 1,000-Yard Rusher

Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs host RB Damien Martinez on NFL draft visit.
Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs appear to have interest in a specific running back prospect after all.

Weeks after their reported interest back on March 28, the Kansas City Chiefs are indeed hosting Miami Hurricanes running back Damien Martinez on a top 30 NFL draft visit.

FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz confirmed this on April 14. Relaying: “Source: Miami RB Damien Martinez is visiting the Chiefs today and tomorrow. He has also visited the [Dallas] Cowboys and [Miami] Dolphins.”

“A big, physical back at 6-0, 217 pounds, Martinez – who just turned 21 – averaged 6.2 YPC last season with 10 TDs and clocked a solid 4.51 40-time,” the insider added.

The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler initially reported that Martinez would meet with the Chiefs before the NFL draft. However, that visit was never confirmed. Until now.

Martinez was a two-time 1,000-yard rusher at the collegiate level. With over 3,000 rushing yards throughout his three-year career split between Oregon State and Miami.

The Athletic’s lead draft analyst Dane Brugler ranked him 16th for this 2025 running back class. Although others like Pro Football Focus have ranked Martinez within the top 10.

Jury Is Still out on ‘Dirty Work’ RB Damien Martinez Ahead of NFL Draft

This is a strong running back class in 2025, and Martinez has some traits that are reminiscent of Chiefs starter Isiah Pacheco. Having said that, why is there no clear consensus in where the Miami product ranks?

“Martinez is an early-down NFL back with good size and a play style to match, carrying high forced missed tackle averages,” PFF noted. “He will likely be the physical component of a committee unless he can significantly improve his pass-blocking fundamentals.”

PFF also had Martinez ahead of several backs that Brugler projected higher within his draft guide, “The Beast.” They were Oregon’s Jordan James, Georgia’s Trevor Etienne, Virginia Tech’s Bhayshul Tuten, Auburn’s Jarquez Hunter, Kansas State’s DJ Giddens, Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon and Kansas’ Devin Neal — who was at KC’s local pro day.

“Martinez uses his patience, physicality and balance to pick through contact — a sizable chunk (71 percent) of his 2024 yardage came after contact,” Brugler scouted. “Though he often finds the right lane, he is more of a one-speed guy and gives pursuit a chance to close on him.”

“Overall, Martinez doesn’t have the burst or wiggle to consistently make defenders miss,” the draft expert went on, explaining his projection. “But he can power through/over them and prides himself on his finishing ability to churn out positive yards. He can be a ‘dirty work’ runner on an NFL depth chart.”

The obvious issue with that is the Chiefs already have two “dirty work” guys in Pacheco and veteran Kareem Hunt. Unless the plan is to draft Martinez and let those two walk in free agency in 2026.

Chiefs Potential NFL Draft Target Nate Noel Connected to New Suitors: Report

Along with Neal, Missouri running back Nate Noel was at the Kansas City local pro day.

On April 14, KPRC 2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson noted that Noel has also garnered the attention of the aforementioned Dolphins and the Houston Texans.

“Missouri standout Nate Noel is another intriguing option in deep NFL Draft 2025 running back class,” Wilson wrote on X. Adding that Noel was present at the Chiefs and Dolphins’ local pro days, with the Texans also showing “interest.”

“Nearly 4,000 career rushing yards, plus return skills,” the insider continued. “Multiple calls [with] NFL running back coaches throughout [the draft] process.”

