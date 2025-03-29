Chiefs Looking Into Adding ‘Powerhouse’ Running Back: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs have scheduled a pre-draft meeting with University of Miami running back Damien Martinez, according to The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler.

“The Kansas City Chiefs will host Miami RB Damien Martinez for a [top] 30 visit, source said,” Fowler reported on March 28. Adding: “One of the premier ball-carriers in the class rushed for 3,173 yds in three seasons at Oregon State/Miami & was the first Hurricane RB to eclipse 1,000 yards in a season since 2016 this fall.”

It makes sense that KC would look into potentially drafting Martinez because his rushing style is somewhat similar to current Chiefs starter Isiah Pacheco.

“Miami Hurricanes RB Damien Martinez projects as a powerhouse running back that can serve as a valuable piece of a running back puzzle at the NFL level,” The 33rd Team’s lead draft analyst Kyle Crabbs scouted on February 19.

Continuing: “Martinez is an angry runner with excellent contact balance, a fearless demeanor tucking runs into piles as a short-yardage runner, and enough diversity in his running style not to be an obvious play design tell for opposing defenses.”

As for strengths, Crabbs highlighted his assertiveness as a runner and his “surprisingly light feet to cut suddenly and change directions.”

On top of his rushing style, Martinez is a bit similar to Pacheco as a pass-catcher too.

“He’s not overly refined as a passing-down player at this stage of his career, but Martinez should be considered a scheme-diverse talent who can win between the tackles and offers room to grow as a pass protector,” Crabbs noted. Within his scouting report, he also stated that “swings and checkdowns” were his primary routes in the passing game at the collegiate level.

Potential Chiefs RB Target Damien Martinez Likened to Former Steelers Starter Najee Harris

One intriguing Martinez comparison came from Bleacher Report’s Dame Parson. The veteran draft scout likened the Miami ball carrier to former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick and four-year starter Najee Harris — who recently signed with the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers.

To be clear, Parson is not projecting that Martinez will go first round. This is a strong RB class with a ton of depth, which sort of lowers how high you might have to take a player like Martinez.

Parson listed him as a third-round grade, for example.

“Damien Martinez is a densely built running back with surprising evasiveness with the football,” Parson wrote, describing the RB. “Martinez gives you both power and lateral elusiveness as a runner. He displays patience and bouncy footwork at the line of scrimmage.”

Later, the draft analyst added that “when [Martinez] isn’t able to shake and bake a defender, he lowers the shoulder to run through them.” Crediting the Miami product with “immense lower-body strength to push forward through contact from multiple defenders.”

“Martinez is not a home run threat,” Parson clarified. “His top-end speed is adequate, but it will not wow you.”

Parson believes Martinez’s hands and pass-catching ability are “underrated,” but also pointed out that his “technique” and “hand placement” could probably use some work in pass protection.

Chiefs Are Expected to Draft Another RB as 2026 Free Agency Looms

We just finished with the bulk of 2025 free agency, but 2026 will be a big year for the Chiefs’ running back room.

For starters, Kareem Hunt will be a free agent once again, except he’ll be another year older approaching his age-31 campaign. Pacheco is set to hit the open market too, barring an extension, and newcomer Elijah Mitchell only got a one-year deal.

In fact, outside of second-year ball carrier Carson Steele, the entire Kansas City running back room will need new deals in 2026.

Needless to say, that — plus RB being the strength of this 2025 class — adds to the intrigue of the Chiefs securing another long-term running back option in the draft.