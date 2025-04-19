Chiefs Analyst Identifies ‘Hidden Gem’ RB Fit With Speed That Rivals Tyreek Hill

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to select a running back in the 2025 NFL Draft. But after listening to general manager Brett Veach address the media on April 17, it sounds like KC is willing to wait until day two or three of the draft to find another ball carrier.

Veach took multiple opportunities to praise the depth of the 2025 RB class earlier this week, as many have throughout the pre-draft process, and he’s right. This class is loaded with talent and that means a sleeper running back can be found in a later round.

On April 16, KSHB 41 media member and analyst Nick Jacobs identified his “best fits” for the Chiefs at running back, and the more under-the-radar selection was SMU playmaker Brashard Smith.

For those that are unfamiliar with Jacobs’ work, every year he scouts the incoming draft class, determining “best fits” for Kansas City’s offensive and defensive system. He then lists two fits for each position — one “favorite” and one “hidden gem.” The latter is typically a prospect that could fall to a lower round, like Smith.

“Smith is arguably one of the most explosive running backs in this draft,” Jacobs began his explanation. “He has speed that appears to rival Tyreek Hill on coaches’ film in his stop-and-restart. Smith can [also] stretch out a defense and provides a wicked spin move to go with it.”

The KC analyst concluded that Smith “is a former wide receiver who already knows how to run great routes and can hit the turbo boost in the open field.”

Brashard Smith’s Explosiveness Ranked Top 10 in 2024

Jacobs stated that Smith is “arguably one of the most explosive running backs in this draft,” but that distinction is actually statistically proven.

According to Pro Football Focus, Smith’s breakaway run percentage (43.1%) ranked ninth for all of college football RBs that played a minimum 50% of snaps.

Some of the other members of this 2025 draft class that ranked above Smith in this area were Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson (56.1%), Kansas State’s DJ Giddens (54.9%), Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty (52.6%), UCF’s RJ Harvey (52.4%) and North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton (43.9%).

PFF’s data also displays that Smith is more of a zone runner than a gap runner, with 142 zone runs in 2024 compared to just 85 gap runs.

Smith’s yards after contact average and PFF “elusive rating” didn’t rank as strongly as his breakaway percentage, but they weren’t bad either. His average 3.34 yards after contact ranked 22nd for college RBs, as did his elusive rating of 77.1.

Smith should also add a lot as a receiver, as Jacobs alluded. His 337 receiving yards ranked 14th for all collegiate running backs last year, and his 1.69 yards per reception ranked second among RBs that played 50% of snaps.

Jacobs’ Favorite NFL Draft Fit for Chiefs at Running Back Is Omarion Hampton

As noted above, Jacobs also determined the best overall NFL draft fit for the Chiefs at running back, let’s say all rounds are in play. For that honor, he chose the aforementioned Hampton, a likely first or high second rounder.

“Hampton is a home run-hitting back,” Jacobs wrote. “He has the ideal size, balance and acceleration to succeed. His lower legs have the necessary power to break through poor tackles. [And] his jump cut and acceleration out of it are impressive for his size. Hampton looks smooth as a pass catcher in the open field.”

The only two scenarios where the Chiefs land Hampton is in round one — either at No. 31 overall or via trade up — or early round two if Kansas City were to trade down.

Veach discussed the idea of trading out of the first round earlier this week.