Chiefs Trade Proposal Nets KC Haul of Draft Picks for Roster Reload

It’s not the exciting move, but it could be both smart and lucrative for the Kansas City Chiefs to trade out of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft this April.

Typically, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is aggressive about moving up in round one of the draft, being that KC usually finds themselves at or near the bottom of the order. And at times, pursuing a trade up has worked out — like in the case of jumping up for Trent McDuffie in 2022.

This year, however, Kansas City could use more of a roster reload in several areas, rather than one or two specific additions to put them over the top. Especially when you consider that the bulk of the Chiefs’ deep and strong 2022 class will hit the open market in 2026.

On March 31, ESPN NFL staff writer Bill Barnwell proposed such a trade, suggesting that Veach swap No. 31 overall for a haul of New England Patriots draft picks. Below is the full trade pitch.

Chiefs get No. 38 overall (2nd), No. 106 overall (4th) and No. 144 overall (5th).

No. 38 overall (2nd), No. 106 overall (4th) and No. 144 overall (5th). Patriots get No. 31 overall (1st).

This deal would give Kansas City a total of 10 draft picks in 2025 — including two in the second, two in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth. The Chiefs’ final three picks are all currently in round seven, although one or two of those could be utilized in a mid-round trade up if necessary.

Of course, this 10-pick treasure trove would be reminiscent of the aforementioned 2022 draft class that totally rebuilt KC’s defense. That time, Veach traded superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill in order to acquire a haul of draft capital. In this scenario, all he’d have to do is trade down seven spots in the order.

Barnwell Explains Why Chiefs Trading out of First Round Makes Sense in 2025 NFL Draft

Barnwell explained his rationale under the initial trade proposal.

“While there’s speculation that the Chiefs will use their first-round pick on an offensive lineman, I wouldn’t be shocked if they leaned toward defense,” Barnwell began. “They lost key contributors in Tershawn Wharton and Justin Reid this offseason.”

The veteran writer also noted that the Jaylon Moore signing provides some cover at left tackle with 2024 draft pick Kingsley Suamataia potentially taking over for Joe Thuney at left guard. KC could still add on the offensive line, per Barnwell, but spending a first-round pick on a potentially flawed offensive tackle is less of a necessity than before.

As for Suamataia’s competition at left guard, Barnwell pointed out that “Veach usually has addressed [that position] on Day 3.”

Moving down provides KC with more attempts at filling out roster depth at various positions — like DT, OT, OG, RB, EDGE, S, WR, CB and TE.

“The Chiefs have enough talent and confidence in their developmental process to be patient on draft day,” Barnwell concluded. Adding: “The Patriots can’t say the same.”

QB Need Around NFL Could Set up Chiefs With Long List of Trade Suitors

Barnwell’s idea of trading out of round one feels like a wise one in this balanced draft class that is less top-heavy than usual, but the Patriots were sort of a curious choice.

In his article, Barnwell reasoned that New England could attempt to draft two offensive linemen in the first round, but teams don’t generally move back into round one for blockers.

The more likely scenario is that one of several QB-needy teams moves up to No. 31 to secure a unique quarterback prospect like Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe, Quinn Ewers, Will Howard or Kyle McCord.

If you look at the top half of round two, there are several franchises that could be itching to jump back into night one for a new QB, including the Cleveland Browns (pick 33), New York Giants (34), Tennessee Titans (35), Las Vegas Raiders (37), New Orleans Saints (40) and New York Jets (42).

A couple of those teams — like the Titans, Browns or Giants — could select Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders round one, but that still leaves three or four potentially desperate trade suitors for the Chiefs. If you’re Kansas City GM Brett Veach, you’ll take those odds.