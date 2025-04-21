Chiefs Get Bad NFL Draft News Courtesy of League Insider

Despite signing Jaylon Moore in free agency, many still believe that the Kansas City Chiefs’ number one NFL draft need is offensive tackle.

Even general manager Brett Veach admitted O-tackle is still high on their target list while addressing the media on April 17. And if that’s true, Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer relayed some bad news on April 21.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if more than a quarter of the first round is devoted to offensive linemen,” Breer stated days before the draft.

“At tackle, I’d view LSU’s Will Campbell, Missouri’s Armand Membou and Texas’s Kelvin Banks Jr. as first-round locks,” he explained. “At guard, I see Alabama’s Tyler Booker and North Dakota State’s Grey Zabel that way. After that, I think Oregon OT Josh Conerly, Ohio State OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State G Donovan Jackson and Arizona G Jonah Savaiinaea have a great shot to land in the first round. And Georgia C Jared Wilson has an outside chance to make it 10 offensive linemen in the first 32 picks.”

Being that the Chiefs sit at No. 31 overall, that could make it even more difficult for Veach to get his hands on a quality left tackle. And if they don’t get one at 31, it might be a tough year to find a starting offensive tackle in the middle to later rounds.

NFL Insider Provides Reasons for Potential Early Run on Offensive Linemen

Breer went on to provide readers with more information as to why this early run on offensive linemen may occur in the 2025 NFL Draft, along with why an early run could be more concerning than usual for any franchise who needs any of these positions.

“Some of these guys wouldn’t be first rounders in other years,” he noted. “Their chance to fall into that category in 2025 comes for a few different reasons.

“First, there’s the class’s overall quality across all positions, down at the top. Second, there’s the Philadelphia Eagles copycat thing at play. Third, there’s not great depth after you get past the five tackles and five interior offensive linemen.”

That third reason presents another potential problem for KC. Based on Breer’s assessment of this class, if the Chiefs don’t get a new offensive tackle in round one, it’s unlikely they’ll find a worthwhile franchise LT on day two.

“If a team wants a lineman who can help quickly, it’d be risky for them to wait until Friday,” Breer eventually concluded. “Which means teams will probably choose not to.”

Chiefs Connected to Potential NFL Draft Target Aireontae Ersery at Offensive Tackle: Report

On April 21, FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz also confirmed the Chiefs’ draft interest in Minnesota offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery.

“Sources: Minnesota OT Aireontae Ersery took pre-draft visits with 10 teams — the Chiefs, [New Orleans] Saints, [New York] Jets, [New England] Patriots, [Carolina] Panthers, [Cleveland] Browns, [Cincinnati] Bengals, [Arizona] Cardinals, [Houston] Texans and [San Francisco] 49ers,” Schultz reported on Monday.

Continuing: “Ersery has NFL-ready size and length and could sneak into the first round Thursday night if there’s a run on offensive linemen. He started 38 straight games for the Gophers to finish his collegiate career.”

Some have identified Ersery as a possible first-round option for the Chiefs. Although Breer left him off his list above.

Still, with a potential run on offensive tackles occurring prior to KC’s day one selection, perhaps Ersery will be the best available candidate remaining — as Schultz alluded.

The Athletic’s lead draft analyst Dane Brugler ranked the 6-foot-6 Ersery as his OT5 for the 2025 class.

“With his NFL-ready build and length, Ersery has a stiff punch to steer rushers wide of the pocket, and he can anchor down when rushers try to attack him down the middle,” Brugler scouted. “Though he moves well for a big man, especially as a zone-blocker, there are some sloppy elements to his game and he is stiff when attempting to redirect or recover, especially when his hands are tardy.”

Brugler was confident in Ersery’s “size, strength and movement talent,” but added that his “timing, angles and overall consistency” must continue to improve.

He also acknowledged that Ersery’s NFL transition could be a bit of a “bumpy ride.” So, he’d be no sure thing in round one.