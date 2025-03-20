Chiefs’ $30 Million ‘Gamble’ Creates ‘Worrisome Development,’ Says Writer

The Kansas City Chiefs had a few major objectives heading into the 2025 offseason, but most believed the No. 1 priority was to find a new long-term left tackle in NFL free agency or the draft.

After reportedly targeting Baltimore Ravens free agent Ronnie Stanley — who was re-signed before hitting the open market — Chiefs general manager Brett Veach quickly pivoted to San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Jaylon Moore, which was seen as a risky yet intriguing move.

USA Today writer Nate Davis highlighted this decision as a potential key mistake that Kansas City will come to regret on March 19.

“So, they owe QB Patrick Mahomes (another) debt of gratitude, his latest restructure saving the AFC champions about $50 million,” Davis began, questioning: “Yet despite that breathing room, the left side of an O-line that got overrun in the Super Bowl exported [Joe] Thuney and couldn’t do better – for now anyway – than a two-year, $30 million gamble on new LT Jaylon Moore, who’s started 12 times in four NFL seasons.”

“CB Kristian Fulton (2 years, $20 million) addresses an area of need, and Mahomes will surely be glad to see franchised G Trey Smith, WRs Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster plus RB Kareem Hunt return. And re-signing LB Nick Bolton (3 years, $45 million) softens the departures of [Tershawn] Wharton and S Justin Reid,” he went on. “Still, even with TE Travis Kelce and WR Rashee Rice also returning, K.C. seems to have a major issue with blockers coming off a season when Mahomes was sacked a career-high 36 times, which doesn’t include six more in Super Bowl 59 (the most he’d ever absorbed in an NFL game).”

Davis concluded that this is a “worrisome development.”

Pro Football Focus Agrees Jaylon Moore Signing Was ‘Least Favorite’ Chiefs Move of NFL Free Agency

It wasn’t just Davis that was critical of the Moore signing. Pro Football Focus analyst Mason Cameron seemed to agree with the USA Today writer, calling the left tackle addition his “least favorite” Chiefs move of free agency during an article on March 19.

“Moore filled in admirably for Trent Williams down the stretch of the 49ers’ 2024 season, earning a quality 74.9 PFF overall grade, highlighted by solid metrics as a pass blocker,” Cameron acknowledged before adding: “However, this is quite an expensive deal for a player with limited NFL experience (just over 800 career snaps). It ultimately leaves this unit in worse shape entering 2025.”

Needless to say, just because everyone doubts Moore’s experience, that doesn’t mean the bold left tackle commitment won’t work.

New Chiefs LT Jaylon Moore Addresses Doubters: ‘Tape Doesn’t Lie’

Moore addressed the KC media for the first time on March 20, and he seemed very aware that there’s a lot riding on Veach’s decision to sign him as the new starting left tackle.

“My goal is to try and get better every day,” the former Niner told reporters on Thursday. “If I can do that, I can be in a position to help us win games.”

He also displayed confidence in his ability, stating: “In my opinion, the tape doesn’t lie. I know it’s a small sample size, but I just go out there and play ball the way I know how… [The Chiefs] see something in me. So, I’m excited to go balls to the wall for these guys.”

Moore credited learning behind Williams while discussing his development as a blocker.

“It’s kind of hard for the floor to be very low,” he said. “Just being put in that position and being able to study behind him and kind of critique my game based on what I see every single day; it made all the difference in the world.”

Gamble or not, barring a first-round left tackle selection, the job appears to be Moore’s to lose. That means he’ll get the opportunity to prove Kansas City right in 2025, while also proving everyone else wrong.