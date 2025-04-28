Chiefs Credited With 1 of 12 ‘Best Late-Round’ Draft Steals

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has done it again, getting the KC organization onto early lists highlighting the top steals of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer published such a list on April 27, and fourth-round wide receiver Jalen Royals was identified as one of the 12 “best late-round steals” of 2025.

“The Chiefs, between Hollywood Brown, Xavier Worthy, and Royals, have made it a point to surround big-armed Patrick Mahomes with speedy vertical threats,” Iyers wrote. “Royals qualifies as one with some reliable route-running to boost.”

Along with Brown, Worthy and Royals, Kansas City also flaunts two of the top yards after catch playmakers in the game in tight end Travis Kelce and returning star WR Rashee Rice. The rookie has even drawn some comparisons to the latter.

Chiefs See ‘Draft Steal’ Jalen Royals’ Game as ‘Similar’ to Star WR Rashee Rice

While addressing the media on April 28, Chiefs Director of Player Personnel/College Scouting Ryne Nutt noted that the front office saw strong similarities between Royals and Rice.

“First off, his game is very similar to Rashee’s,” Nutt began. Explaining: “[When] you watch [Royals], he lines up primarily on the left side — that’s how some offenses in college work, they want to go fast so they’ll have the receiver line up on the same side every time to do that.”

#Chiefs Director of Player Personnel/College Scouting Ryne Nutt on Jalen Royals and how they see him similar to Rashee Rice . #ChiefsKingdom @KSHB41 @41IsTheMic pic.twitter.com/lOe1bK0U6K — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) April 28, 2025

“When I say he’s like Rashee, [I mean that] he’s got big hands, strong hands, and he’s very good after the catch,” the KC executive went on. “The kid had what, seven 50-plus touchdowns in 2023. He was on pace in 2024 to kind of smash the 2023 production before he got injured.”

Athlon Sports analyst Doug Farrar also seconded this comparison on X.

Going one step further, Nutt relayed that the Chiefs look at speed, strength, run after catch ability and route-running when they scout wide receivers. He added that Royals checks a lot of these boxes, just like Rice did a couple of years ago.

Finally, Nutt confirmed that Royals mostly operated out of the slot in college, and that “the hope is” he’ll help step in and contribute in the event of a Rice suspension or setback.

Chiefs Get One of the Only ‘A’ Grades From NFL Writer

CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco graded each team’s draft performance on April 27, and the Chiefs earned one of the only three “A” grades that he awarded.

After referring to first-round offensive tackle Josh Simmons as KC’s “best pick,” Prisco also followed up on the rest of their 2025 draft.

“I really liked their draft,” he wrote. “Simmons will be a star. [Omarr] Norman-Lott can be really good. Third-round edge Ashton Gillotte was one of my favorite players in this draft and was on my Better-Than team. Third-round corner Nohl Williams and fourth-round receiver Jalen Royals will be nice additions and I liked seventh-round back Brashard Smith.”

It seems like this could be another slam-dunk class for Veach and Kansas City. Which is becoming a regular tradition most offseasons.

The Chiefs have developed into a consistent NFL powerhouse for multiple reasons — including Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid and his staff. But the other key has been Veach, his scouting team and this front office’s ability to identify and draft the right talent, which allows them to retool their roster every offseason without a major drop-off in quality.

There’s only one way to remain dominant in a league as competitive as the NFL, even if you find the QB and the head coach, and it’s that.