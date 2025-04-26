Chiefs Put Several Struggling Draft Picks on Notice With Defensive Overhaul

The Kansas City Chiefs had a clear plan on day two of the 2025 NFL Draft, attacking the defensive side of the football with all three selections.

The first pick came as no surprise, being that KC needed to restock at defensive tackle after key free agent departures, and Omarr Norman-Lott visited the Chiefs in early April. General manager Brett Veach then followed up the Norman-Lott selection with defensive end Ashton Gillotte and cornerback Nohl Williams in round three, putting several struggling (or injured) draft picks on notice ahead of training camp.

Whenever a pick is made in the NFL draft, it’s also a signal to another player that their job could be on the line. Internal competition is the name of the game from May through August, and no matter what position a team targets, someone else will naturally feel pressure to perform.

In this case, these additions impact the job security of former draft picks like cornerback Joshua Williams, cornerback Nazeeh Johnson, defensive end BJ Thompson (injured/medical), priority UDFA Fabien Lovett Sr., and — to a much lesser extent — ex-first-rounder Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

Chiefs CBs Joshua Williams & Nazeeh Johnson Need New Contracts in 2026

The two Chiefs who have had the most difficult offseason are probably Joshua Williams and Johnson.

Kansas City prioritized cornerback in free agency, spending big money on Kristian Fulton. Then, on April 25, they invested a third-round pick in Nohl Williams.

That’s bad news for Joshua Williams and Johnson, who both need new contracts in 2026.

Similarly, Lovett is battling for a roster spot at defensive tackle, and the Norman-Lott selection does not help his chances. Lovett showed some promise last summer, but as an undrafted prospect, the road is always challenging.

The 25-year-old defensive lineman will be an exclusive-rights free agent in 2026.

Then there’s Thompson, who hasn’t touched the field since his medical emergency. And Anudike-Uzomah is entering a crucial year three as he attempts to prove he’s worth a fifth-year option next May.

Gillotte’s presence gives the Chiefs another option at edge rusher if they eventually choose to move on from either 2023 draft pick.

More on Chiefs Draft Picks Omarr Norman-Lott, Ashton Gillotte & Nohl Williams

Using expert Dane Brugler’s comprehensive draft guide with The Athletic, “The Beast,” as a reference, Norman-Lott, Gillotte and Nohl Williams all ranked within the top 15 of this 2025 class at their respective positions.

While Norman-Lott and Gillotte each ranked 15th on the dot, Brugler placed Williams eighth on his CB list.

The draft expert described Norman-Lott as an “explosive disruptor” who “offers high upside for a coaching staff that can harness his energy.” Brugler did note that the defensive tackle has “undisciplined tendencies” that he’ll need to improve upon, though — “especially in the run game.”

He scouted Gillotte as a “densely built edge defender who might not check every box but is consistently in the sack area and plays fast, physical and persistent — three qualities that will endear him to NFL coaches.”

Brugler also projected that Gillotte has “long-term starting potential.”

Finally, the draft expert praised Williams as one of the “best tackling cornerbacks” in this 2025 class.

“Williams will need to prove he can overcome his average long speed against NFL competition, but there are far more pros than cons to his game, including his awareness, ball skills and physical play demeanor,” Brugler wrote. “I think he’ll stay at cornerback, but his game is reminiscent of another former Cal corner, Cam Bynum, who has found NFL success at safety.”