Chiefs Look Into 6-Foot-5 DT Profiling as Derrick Nnadi Replacement: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs held another top 30 NFL draft visit on April 13, according to KPRC 2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

“Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson [is] visiting [the] Chiefs today, per a league source,” Wilson reported on X, listing Brinson’s combine results (6-foot-5, 316 pounds, 5.09-second 40-yard dash, 31-inch vertical).

Wilson also noted that Brinson has visited the Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons on their local pro day, participated in a “private workout” with the New Orleans Saints, and spoken to the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers, Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals via Zoom.

Brinson finished his five-year career at Georgia with 8 starts, 6.0 sacks and 14.0 tackles for a loss (71 total tackles).

Chiefs NFL Draft Visit Warren Brinson Called ‘One-Gapper With Ideal Bend & First-Step Quickness’

On the surface, Brinson profiles as a Derrick Nnadi replacement and potential Mike Pennel understudy at nose tackle. The former left in free agency this spring.

He’s a “one-gapper with ideal bend and first-step quickness,” NFL Network draft analyst Lance Zierlein scouted. Stating that “Brinson is the best version of himself when he’s allowed to get up the field and make things happen.”

The Draft Network’s Keith Sanchez actually had a similar assessment of Brinson last July.

“Warren Brinson’s upside as an IDL will be at its best if placed in a scheme that allows him to attack up field using his athleticism and quick first step,” Sanchez wrote at the time.

Per The Athletic’s lead draft analyst Dane Brugler, “Brinson is fairly stout against the run and works to keep his arms locked out to find the ball and create stuffs.”

Brugler acknowledged “explosive moments” in Brinson’s game but cautioned that “excitement over his talent needs to be tempered by his sporadic impact” at Georgia.

To explain, Georgia utilized a very deep rotation on the defensive line, so Brinson wasn’t asked to play a very high snap count. Fortunately, the Chiefs deploy a similar type of rotation on the D-line.

“[Brinson’s] defensive snap count increased each of his five seasons in Athens, and he put steady play on tape — despite a stat sheet that won’t draw the eye,” Brugler explained.

The NFL draft expert concluded that Brinson “offers intriguing tools in an NFL-ready body.”

More on Warren Brinson’s Ability to Stop the Run

Sanchez went more into depth on the different areas of Brinson’s skillset. But what the Chiefs will need him to be most — if they elect to draft him — is a run stuffer.

“Against the run, Brinson is an above-average athlete for the IDL position,” Sanchez detailed. “At the snap, Brinson can quickly get into gaps and work up field to be disruptive. On plays where Brinson can get up field, he can create negative plays for the offense and disrupt the structure of plays.”

“Brinson uses a rip move or quick arm-over to combat offensive linemen who are trying to get hands on him in the run game,” The Draft Network analyst went on. “Brinson has the length and frame to be kicked out to a true hand-in-the-dirt DE position on higher percentage run downs. [He] also has the athleticism and motor to chase plays down backside and make an impact and the motor to run down ball-carriers who are 10-plus yards down the field.”

Although Brinson’s best role appears to be at nose tackle, it’s clear he offers more versatility than Nnadi and Pennel. That’s useful as Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo loves to mix and match on the defensive line.