Chiefs Lose 99-Game Starter in NFL Free Agency: Report

Former Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi.
Long-tenured Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi has left in NFL free agency.

One of the longest tenured Kansas City Chiefs is leaving in NFL free agency, according to his player agency SportsTrust Advisors.

“@DerrickNnadi➡️@nyjets,” SportsTrust Advisors informed, with a graphic that noted that Derrick Nnadi has “come to terms” with the New York Jets on a contract.

This departure is somewhat surprising, as Nnadi typically re-signs with the Chiefs sometime during the second wave of free agency, but it’s possible the seven-year veteran is looking for a fresh start after getting relegated into more of a backup role in 2024.

Including playoffs, Nnadi has started 99 games for Kansas City since being drafted in 2018. Last season, he only started one game with fellow defensive tackle Mike Pennel mostly taking over the run stuffer role.

His defensive snap percentage also decreased from somewhere around 34% to 54% in each of his first six years in the league to just 20% in 2024.

So, clearly the Chiefs began to move away from Nnadi last season. And as a result, Nnadi has decided to pack his bags and head to New York City.

Chiefs Kingdom Will Remember Derrick Nnadi as a 3-Time Super Bowl Champion

Nnadi never truly lived up to his draft status as a former third-round pick, but he’ll still be remembered fondly by most as a three-time Super Bowl champion that was actually on the field for the majority of each of those championship runs.

Nnadi started all three games during the 2019 playoff run that ended with a Lombardi Trophy, recording 7 tackles and 1 tackle for a loss. He started all three games during the 2022 playoff run too, with 1.0 sack, 3 tackles and 1 tackle for a loss.

His smallest impact came in winter of 2024 — aka the 2023 postseason run.

During the Chiefs’ most recent playoff run, Nnadi only appeared in one game, starting the opening matchup versus the Miami Dolphins. The D-tackle was unfortunately placed on the injured reserve following that wildcard round outing, but did eventually return for KC’s entire 2024 campaign (20 appearances including the playoffs).

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

