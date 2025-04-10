Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs Connected to ‘Explosive Disruptor’ With Untapped Potential: Report

  • 3 Shares
  • Updated
Chiefs hosting Omarr Norman-Lott on NFL draft visit.
Getty
The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting former Tennessee defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott on a top 30 NFL draft visit.

The Kansas City Chiefs have rotational roles to fill on their defensive line, and former Tennessee Volunteer Omarr Norman-Lott is lined up as one of the next auditions.

“Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott has been busy and in-demand, visiting the [Cincinnati] Bengals today after being with the [Cleveland] Browns yesterday,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport relayed on April 9. “He also has the [Buffalo] Bills and [Tennessee] Titans this week and next week, the Chiefs and [San Francisco] 49ers.”

Rapoport added that Norman-Lott “has already visited the [Atlanta] Falcons, [Chicago] Bears and [Tampa Bay] Bucs.”

When sifting through scouting reports on Norman-Lott, one thing is clear, the 6-foot-2 23-year-old has a lot of untapped potential as a pass rusher.

“Since he played limited snaps on the Vols’ heavy-rotation defensive line (20th on the team in defensive snaps in 2024), his production volume doesn’t jump out, but he led all FBS interior defensive linemen in 2024 in pass rush win rate (12.6 percent) and win percentage (18.9 percent),” The Athletic’s lead draft expert Dane Brugler noted within his comprehensive draft guide, “The Beast.”

Brugler described Norman-Lott as an “explosive disruptor” who just needs a coaching staff to “harness his energy.”

“Often the first defender to cross the line of scrimmage, Norman-Lott is a twitched-up big man with a diverse skill set to win one-on-one matchups with quickness, power or leverage,” Brugler wrote. “He uses sound hand/move fundamentals but leaves a lot of tackle production on the field and needs to play with better control.”

Potential Chiefs NFL Draft Target Omarr Norman-Lott Must Clean up His Run Defense & Discipline at the Next Level

Part of the reason Norman-Lott wasn’t always on the field at Tennessee is he has had some trouble defending the run.

Per Brugler, Norman-Lott “will need to improve his undisciplined tendencies, especially in the run game.” These issues include overcommitting on tackling angles, jumping offsides on snaps and 12 total flags over his past two seasons.

Norman-Lott also plays with a lot of emotion — which can be both a good thing and a negative.

“[He] was part of a post-game altercation against Florida (September 2023) [and was] suspended for the first half of the following game,” Brugler recalled, citing an example of negative emotion.

Similarly, The 33rd Team’s lead draft analyst Kyle Crabbs concluded that although Norman-Lott’s physical ability is evident, “his body of work possesses significant holes that need to be filled in before he is a viable every-down player.”

At the end of the day, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach likes betting on talent — as well as his coaching staff to develop said talent.

And Crabbs even predicted that Norman-Lott’s “raw physical ability will make him a tempting Day 2 option for a defense with a well-established player development pipeline on the defensive line.” That sounds a lot like Kansas City, and Norman-Lott sounds like a candidate to replace Tershawn Wharton.

Expect Chiefs to Draft Multiple Defensive Linemen in 2025

The Chiefs have minor holes to fill all across the roster, but one of the more glaring needs is D-line. That includes both defensive tackle — where Norman-Lott would likely slot in — and defensive end.

Along with Wharton, KC lost Derrick Nnadi and trade bust Joshua Uche in free agency. They did re-sign the rest of their free agents in these areas, but the outside additions have been slim.

A pair of ex-Raiders joins this collective unit. Those players are Jerry Tillery, a D-tackle, and edge defender Janarius Robinson. But there’s still room for more competition.

Expect Veach and the Chiefs to add another two defensive linemen in this year’s draft, minimum. Plus, any and all undrafted rookies who catch their attention.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus specialize on the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers, with expert knowledge on each based on years of coverage. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include Heavy on Jets, FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

Read More
,

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Cole Christiansen's headshot C. Christiansen
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Mike Edwards's headshot M. Edwards
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Kristian Fulton's headshot K. Fulton
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Blake Lynch's headshot B. Lynch
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Gardner Minshew's headshot G. Minshew
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Charles Omenihu's headshot C. Omenihu
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Mike Pennel's headshot M. Pennel
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Janarius Robinson's headshot J. Robinson
Robert Rochell's headshot R. Rochell
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Jerry Tillery's headshot J. Tillery
Robert Tonyan's headshot R. Tonyan
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Marlon Tuipulotu's headshot M. Tuipulotu
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy
Bailey Zappe's headshot B. Zappe

Latest Chiefs News Alerts

Janarius Robinson : Signs with Kansas City

Robinson agreed to a contract with the Chiefs on Friday, Ed Easton Jr. of USA Today Chiefs Wire reports. Robinson has appeared in 16 career regular-season games for the Raiders, recording 1.5 sacks among his 13 tackles (seven solo). The 6-foot-5 defensive end will compete for a roster spot in camp with the Chiefs. Robinson was suspended for the final three games of the 2024 season for violating the NFL's Substances of Abuse Policy, but he has finished serving that suspension.

Comments

Chiefs Connected to ‘Explosive Disruptor’ With Untapped Potential: Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x