Chiefs Cut Vet Signing After Adding Rookie Minicamp Standout: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs made a late Monday night roster move on May 5, which was reported on by Chiefs Digest beat writer Matt Derrick and A-to-Z Sports Kansas City reporter Charles Goldman.

“Chiefs released CB Robert Rochell, per the team’s website,” Derrick first noted. “That frees up a roster spot, [which] could be used on a tryout player from minicamp or a veteran free agent.”

Not long after, Derrick relayed the corresponding addition.

“Chiefs are signing [safety] Major Williams, per source,” he posted. “[Williams is] an undrafted free agent from Carson-Newman who attended minicamp on a tryout basis. He was one of my two top performers among the tryout candidates.”

As noted above, both of these moves were confirmed by Goldman and A-to-Z Sports.

Robert Rochell’s Chiefs Career Doesn’t Last Long

The Chiefs only signed Rochell on March 21, bringing him in mostly for his special teams prowess.

Per Pro Football Focus, Rochell suited up for 11 games with the Green Bay Packers as a special teamer in 2023 (including playoffs), earning a solid 70.1 grade. Sticking with the Packers in 2024, he then logged another 12 appearances on special teams, but with worse results. Earning a lowly 43.9 grade.

Rochell was originally a fourth-round selection of the Los Angeles Rams, starting 5 games for LAR as a rookie and appearing in 28 outings over his two-year tenure. He contributed 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery and 4 pass defenses before the Rams moved on.

However, he did earn a Super Bowl ring for his troubles.

Barring a reunion, Rochell will not be in the mix for another championship ring with the Chiefs.

Chiefs Lock Up Safety Major Williams After Active Rookie Minicamp Performance

There are usually one or two players at rookie minicamp who impress enough to earn a longer look from the Chiefs. In 2025, Major Williams was that UDFA.

Pre-signing, Williams stood out enough this weekend for Derrick to highlight him on the “41 is the Mic” podcast with KSHB 41 beat writer Nick Jacobs.

Derrick noted that he was “around the ball a lot” and closed out camp with an interception on Sunday.

“I can’t remember if he had [an interception] on Saturday, too, or if he was close to one,” the reporter continued. “But again, I just like guys who have a knack for the ball, can get around it, and can get their hands on it, and he did that a couple of times, so I was impressed.”

Apparently, the Chiefs were impressed too, as they made sure to lock up Williams before he left town.

During an interview with NFL Draft Diamonds prior to the 2025 NFL Draft, Williams expressed that he is “a hard-working player who attacks the ball with my quickness and speed.”

Adding: “I’m very athletic, versatile and I understand the game of football very well. I have been blessed to be coached hard my whole life. This helped me develop and excel during my career.”

The incoming rookie also made it clear that he is a “football player” first, meaning he’s willing to contribute on special teams and wherever else the coaching staff asks him to play.

“My nickname is Juice,” Williams pitched toward the end of the interview. “Put me in the game so I can get loose.”