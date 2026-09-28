Chiefs Star Chris Jones Calls Out Defense After Dolphins Win

The Kansas City Chiefs won their third straight game on Sunday and gave up just 10 points to the Miami Dolphins while doing so, but superstar defensive tackle Chris Jones was nevertheless troubled by how he and his teammates played in the contest — and he let everyone hear about it.

Jones made several comments to that effect during his postgame press conference.

“We’re gonna have those games where we face a lot of adversity. I think coming into today, we didn’t start how we wanted to, but we were able to get the win,” Jones explained, per KC Sports Network. “That’s the beauty of it.”

Kansas City surrendered 210 passing yards and 119 rushing yards plus one TD on the ground.

“We knew they were going to come out punching,” Jones said, per Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports. “I think we beat ourselves on a lot of it. … Have to figure out what we messed up on and move forward.”

Chiefs’ Defensive Line Failed to Sack Dolphins QB Malik Willis

One problem specific to the defensive line was the Chiefs’ inability to record a sack on the afternoon.

Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis took nine sacks over the first two weeks of the season, which led the NFL coming into Week 3. However, the Chiefs struggled to put Willis in difficult spots through pressure, which allowed Miami’s offense to achieve a troubling success rate on third down throughout the afternoon.

“They left [Willis] unbothered in the pocket, free to take his time and find someone,” Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star wrote. “A week ago, the Chiefs blamed their lack of pass rush on an inability to force third-and-distance spots. They forced plenty this week. The Dolphins made the most of them.”

Kansas City’s inability to pressure Willis is extra troubling because of the investment the Chiefs made in the defensive front over the offseason — both in terms of the draft and free agency.

“The Chiefs put a lot of resources into improving their defensive line this offseason. It popped in the season opener. It’s disappeared since,” McDowell continued. “[Willis is] less elusive inside the pocket than he’s given credit. But the Chiefs didn’t get to him once.”

Chiefs Play Raiders in Week 4 for Outright AFC West Division Lead

Jones finished the day with two tackles and one pass breakup. The defense combined to tally just one quarterback hit.

Kansas City will stay on the road in Week 4, traveling west to take on the AFC West Division rival Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders found a way to get past the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, moving to 3-0 on the season.

The Chiefs will play the Raiders for sole possession of the division lead. Las Vegas will start quarterback Kirk Cousins, who has never been a mobile player and has grown less so with age and injury. He turned 38 years old in August and is currently the Raiders’ placeholder QB before they eventually transition to Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft.