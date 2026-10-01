Chris Jones Lashes out at Media Over Pass Rush Criticisms

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting fired up for their Week 4 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kansas City’s defense will face a revamped Raiders’ offense, led by playmakers such as quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Ashton Jeanty, and tight end Brock Bowers. Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones is ready for the challenge, and wants to prove his doubters wrong.

Kansas City Chiefs DL Chris Jones Lashes Out Over Pass Rush Criticisms

Among the questions Jones was asked while speaking to the media on Thursday was how the Chiefs’ defensive line plans to handle how quickly Cousins typically gets rid of the ball when dropping back to pass. He came back with a snarky response.

“This will give you all another week to write about [how] the Chiefs’ defensive linemen suck and why did [the Chiefs] pay me and George (Karlaftis),” Jones said. “It’s ok. We’re giving up 10 points a game, and we’re 3-0. We’re going to keep at it. I think a win is more important than a sack. I think sacks will come, we just got to continue to do what we do.”

Kansas City’s defense has been unable to log a single sack in each of its last two games. Neither Jones or Karlaftis have recorded a sack this season. However, the duo did team up for a big play against the Miami Dolphins last week, as Jones batted a pass up in the air, as Karlaftis caught it for the interception.

Opposing QBs Respect the Chiefs’ Pass Rush

Kansas City was able to get four sacks on Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix in Week 1. However, Jones revealed that each of the last two quarterbacks the Chiefs have faced have been getting rid of the ball extremely quickly, with another little added shot toward the media.

“You look at the numbers, the quarterbacks have been getting rid of the ball in 2.3 seconds,” Jones said. “I don’t care how good of a pass rusher you are, when they throw the ball that quick it’s tough for anyone. When they do throw it long distance, it’s (against) seven or eight men in the protection.

“The opportunities are going to come. I don’t think we’ll waver from what we’ve been doing. We’ve done a lot of good, we’ve put a lot of good on film. I think we stay committed to that, and just find ways to get sacks out of it so you all can stop writing about us in the media.”