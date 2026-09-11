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Chiefs Pro Bowler Suddenly Pops up on Injury Report Friday

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Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones popped up on Friday's injury report ahead of Week 1.
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NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 06: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during a practice ahead of Super Bowl LIX at Tulane University’s Yulman Stadium on on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs were back out on the practice field on Friday continuing their preparations for the Denver Broncos in Week 1.

During Thursday’s practice, everyone was a full participant except for offensive tackle Josh Simmons and safety Chamarri Conner. Those two missed practice on Friday as well, which was expected. Neither will likely play against the Broncos on Monday night. Unfortunately, a new name popped up on Friday’s injury report.

Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones Added to Injury Report Friday

After not being listed on Thursday’s injury report, Jones was limited on Friday with a calf injury. Jones spoke to the media ahead of Friday’s practice and did not mention anything about being hurt.

It’s possible the injury occurred Friday, or that it is minor and the Chiefs aren’t worried about it. We will get more clarity tomorrow when Kansas City releases the final injury report with game designations. Here is Friday’s full injury report:

  • OT Josh Simmons- Back (DNP)
  • S Chamarri Conner- Knee (DNP)
  • DT Chris Jones- Calf (LP)
  • QB Patrick Mahomes – Knee (FP)
  • WR Xavier Worthy – Shoulder (FP)
  • WR Rashee Rice – Knee (FP)
  • G Trey Smith – Hip (FP)
  • DE Ashton Gillotte – Foot (FP)
  • DE R Mason Thomas – Hamstring (FP)
  • LB Jack Cochrane – Knee (FP)
  • CB L’Jarius Sneed – Knee (FP)

*DNP=Did Not Practice, LP=Limited Practice, FP=Full Practice

Broncos Are in Much Better Health Than Chiefs

Denver listed just one player on its injury report on Thursday and Friday, which was wide receiver Marvin Mims (foot). However, Mims practiced in full on both days and will likely be good to go against Kansas City on Monday night. If the Chiefs are able to beat the Broncos, it will be well-earned.

Being without Jones would be a huge blow. Starting in his place would likely be rookie Peter Woods, who K.C. used the No. 29 overall pick on in the 2026 NFL Draft. While fans are anxious to watch the rookie, being in a starting role right off the bat would be a tall task for him.

Lining up next to Woods (or Jones if he plays) will be Khyiris Tonga, who signed with the Chiefs during free agency. The only other defensive tackle on K.C.’s 53-man roster is Bryson Eason, who just joined the team two weeks ago.

Nick Roesch Nick Roesch covers the NFL for Heavy Sports, with a focus on the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Chargers. He previously covered the Chiefs for USA TODAY Sports' Chiefs Wire, and all 32 NFL teams for A to Z Sports. Roesch's career in sports media spans 10 years. More about Nick Roesch

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Chiefs Pro Bowler Suddenly Pops up on Injury Report Friday

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