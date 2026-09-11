Chiefs Pro Bowler Suddenly Pops up on Injury Report Friday

The Kansas City Chiefs were back out on the practice field on Friday continuing their preparations for the Denver Broncos in Week 1.

During Thursday’s practice, everyone was a full participant except for offensive tackle Josh Simmons and safety Chamarri Conner. Those two missed practice on Friday as well, which was expected. Neither will likely play against the Broncos on Monday night. Unfortunately, a new name popped up on Friday’s injury report.

Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones Added to Injury Report Friday

After not being listed on Thursday’s injury report, Jones was limited on Friday with a calf injury. Jones spoke to the media ahead of Friday’s practice and did not mention anything about being hurt.

It’s possible the injury occurred Friday, or that it is minor and the Chiefs aren’t worried about it. We will get more clarity tomorrow when Kansas City releases the final injury report with game designations. Here is Friday’s full injury report:

OT Josh Simmons- Back (DNP)

S Chamarri Conner- Knee (DNP)

DT Chris Jones- Calf (LP)

QB Patrick Mahomes – Knee (FP)

WR Xavier Worthy – Shoulder (FP)

WR Rashee Rice – Knee (FP)

G Trey Smith – Hip (FP)

DE Ashton Gillotte – Foot (FP)

DE R Mason Thomas – Hamstring (FP)

LB Jack Cochrane – Knee (FP)

CB L’Jarius Sneed – Knee (FP)

*DNP=Did Not Practice, LP=Limited Practice, FP=Full Practice

Broncos Are in Much Better Health Than Chiefs

Denver listed just one player on its injury report on Thursday and Friday, which was wide receiver Marvin Mims (foot). However, Mims practiced in full on both days and will likely be good to go against Kansas City on Monday night. If the Chiefs are able to beat the Broncos, it will be well-earned.

Being without Jones would be a huge blow. Starting in his place would likely be rookie Peter Woods, who K.C. used the No. 29 overall pick on in the 2026 NFL Draft. While fans are anxious to watch the rookie, being in a starting role right off the bat would be a tall task for him.

Lining up next to Woods (or Jones if he plays) will be Khyiris Tonga, who signed with the Chiefs during free agency. The only other defensive tackle on K.C.’s 53-man roster is Bryson Eason, who just joined the team two weeks ago.