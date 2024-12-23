Chiefs Facing Tough Decision After Latest Chris Jones Injury Update

Kansas City Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones suffered a calf strain during Saturday’s win over the Houston Texans. He was listed as a DNP on Sunday’s estimated practice report, and head coach Andy Reid announced on December 23 that Jones would not practice on Monday either.

Jones has to practice in some capacity on Tuesday if he wants to play in Kansas City’s Christmas Day game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday. But even if he practices in a limited capacity on Tuesday, that doesn’t guarantee he will be healthy enough to play just four days after suffering the injury.

Playing against a 10-5 Steelers squad on a short week means the Chiefs need all the help they can get on Christmas. But the team doesn’t want to risk re-injuring Jones by putting him back on the field if he isn’t fully healthy.

If the team is without Jones, then Kansas City’s defense could struggle to generate pressure and stop a Pittsburgh run game that ranks second in the NFL in rush attempts (479), per NFL.com.

If Jones is unable to play, the Chiefs will rely on Tershawn Wharton as well as depth pieces such as Mike Pennel and Derrick Nnadi to fill the void left by Jones. Charles Omenihu, who has primarily been an edge rusher but has mixed in at DT since returning in Week 13, could also see an increase in snaps along the defensive interior as well if Jones misses Week 17.

Andy Reid Gives Update on D.J. Humphries, Chamarri Conner

Along with his update on Jones, Reid shared that neither offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (hamstring) nor defensive back Chamarri Conner (concussion protocol) would practice on Monday either.

Humphries, who started at left tackle for Kansas City in Week 14, missed the team’s last two games due to the hamstring injury. Conner suffered a concussion in Week 15 and missed the team’s Week 16 win over the Texans.

If Humphries is unable to suit up for a third straight game, the Chiefs will likely continue playing starting left guard Joe Thuney at left tackle and have backup Mike Caliendo start at left guard.

As for some positive injury news, starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor, who suffered a knee strain on Saturday, will practice in a limited capacity for a second straight day, per Reid. That puts him on track to be in the lineup for Week 17.

Kansas City’s Christmas Day game against the Steelers will kick off at noon Central Time and will be available to watch on Netflix.

X Users Chat About Chiefs Ahead of Christmas Day Game

Users on X, formerly Twitter, chatted about the Chiefs ahead of their Week 17 matchup against the Steelers.

“Andy Reid deserves some credit after taking heat the last few weeks. He showed a willingness [against the Texans] to make adjustments as the game progressed,” one person wrote. “He leaned on the run at the end when they had to have it and played the hot hand in Kareem Hunt after [Isiah] Pacheco was struggling to get tough yards.”

“Would be shocked if the Chiefs don’t sit Chris Jones this week,” another person wrote. “Would be a big loss but the rest outweighs the risk. It’s very different than the Mahomes injury as his was a joint injury and CJ95 is muscle.”