Chris Jones Passes Chiefs Hall of Famer in Record Books

The Kansas City Chiefs won their Week 9 matchup against the New York Jets comfortably 35-12.

Kansas City was dominant defensively, allowing just 229 total yards of offense to the Jets, and holding them out of the endzone with just four field goals. Even more importantly than that, the Chiefs racked up several sacks after entering the day tied for the least amount in the NFL.

Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones Passes Tamba Hali for Second-Most Sacks in Team History

Star defensive tackle Chris Jones had just a half sack coming into Sunday’s game. However, he finally broke through with two sacks against the Jets. With his second one, Jones passed Chiefs Hall of Fame pass rusher Tamba Hali for the second-most sacks in team history with 90.

Hali now moves down to third with 89.5. He played 12 seasons with the Chiefs, and was inducted into the franchise’s Hall of Fame in 2024. After the win over New York, Jones gave all the credit to his teammates for helping him get there.

“It’s a testament to all my teammates,” Jones said. “One person gets the credit, but it takes a village of unselfish teammates for me to be successful. Especially getting to 90 sacks, it’s not an easy task. Super grateful for my teammates on this journey that I’ve had in order to even get close to that.”

Chiefs Hope to Have Had Breakthrough in Sacks vs. Jets

Kansas City racked up a total of five sacks — a season high — against the Jets in Week 9 after having just nine previously. Jones, along with defensive end George Karlaftis, posted two. Second-year defensive end Ashton Gillotte recorded one.

Karlaftis leads the Chiefs with four sacks. He has also done a tremendous job of getting quarterback pressures and batting down balls. Karlaftis has nine passes defensed on the season, which is an incredible number for a defensive end, especially with nine games still to go.

Lack of sacks have held back an otherwise very good Chiefs defense. If the unit can maintain this momentum moving forward, it will be one of the strongest in the league. Up next is a road matchup against an Atlanta Falcons offense that has a lot of explosive weapons.