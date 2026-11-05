George Karlaftis Has Brutally Honest Take on Chiefs’ Collapse to Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs need to get a bounce back win over the New York Jets on Sunday after dropping back-to-back games.

Before they can do that, they will need to put last week’s heartbreaking loss to the Denver Broncos behind them. The Chiefs blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead in that game, and made the AFC West division title race much tighter.

Kansas City Chiefs DE George Karlaftis Helping Lead His Unit Through Tough Loss vs. Broncos

Throughout the first three quarters, the Chiefs’ defense dominated Denver’s offense. However, the Broncos would go on to score two fourth quarter touchdowns, and a two-point conversion, and win the game 28-24. While speaking to the media on Wednesday, defensive end George Karlaftis took accountability for his unit.

“I thought we did a great job during the first half,” Karlaftis said. “Really though the first three quarters. It quite honestly makes you sick as a defensive player giving away an 11-point lead. It’s on us. We got a lot to learn from, to a man, everybody on this defense. I know it stings and sucks right now, but in the long run I think we’re going to benefit from all the lessons we learned from that game.”

Karlaftis had a strong outing against Denver, recording one sack, three batted passes, and two tackles. Although that was only his second sack of the season, Karlaftis has done a great job of getting pressures and knocking down balls at the line of scrimmage.

Karlaftis is Keeping Young Players Encouraged

The Chiefs have had some growing pains on defense, as many of their key pieces are either first or second-year players. The glaring struggle the unit has had is lack of sacks, posting just nine on the season so far — which is tied for the least in the NFL. Karlaftis went on to say that he believes rookies R Mason Thomas and Peter Woods will break through soon.

“Both with R Mason and with Pete, we’ve had these conversations in-season,” Karlaftis said. “I was a first-round pick, and I didn’t have a full sack until after Thanksgiving. There’s ebbs and flows. You doubt yourself. It makes a man out of you, really. You just got to produce at the end of the day. With those guys, just keep at it. Those guys love football. Just keep chopping wood, keep improving, keep finding those little details in your game until that pressure becomes a sack, or that missed tackle becomes a TFL (tackle for loss).”