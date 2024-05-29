Chiefs’ Chris Jones Makes 3-Word Prediction After Arriving at OTAs

Kansas City Chiefs superstar defensive lineman Chris Jones was present at voluntary Organized Team Activities (OTAs) on May 29.

Considering his holdout lasted all the way up until Week 2 a season ago, this was a welcomed development for the Chiefs organization and their fans. Jones even posted a brief message for his followers after his first practice of the year, predicting “20+ sacks” on X.

The game-wrecker stated this after the Chiefs account dropped a video clip of Jones running through pass-rushing drills. “CEO at work 🚧,” the caption read.

Jones has never achieved 20-plus sacks in a single season despite five Pro Bowl nods and two first-team All-Pro honors. 2018 and 2022 were the closest he’s come, with 15.5 regular season sacks in each campaign.

Jones also added two postseason sacks in 2022, which brought that combined total to 17.5 — his most productive run with the Chiefs.

Chiefs Fans React to Chris Jones Calling His Shot

KC supporters were quick to comment on Jones’ 20-plus sack prediction on May 29. As you’d expect, most were very much onboard.

“I’m a believer,” Arrowhead Pride contributor Mark Gunnels replied on X.

While Arrowhead Live responded: “[Michael] Strahan’s record is cooked.” Referencing the 22.5-sack regular season record that the former New York Giants star holds alongside current Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt.

Another fan went even bigger, commenting “25 sacks this year book it.” And a fourth estimated that Jones would reach 21 sacks in 2024.

Finally, one Kansas City supporter offered the following. “If you put up 20 sacks this season I will sell my signed jersey of yours for a charity of your choice, 💛❤️” the social media user said.

Can Jones deliver on this 2024 goal?

Chris Jones Has Had 9.0 or More Sacks in 5 out of His Past 6 Seasons

Despite failing to reach the 20-sack mark throughout his career — which is reserved for the highest tier of pass rushers in NFL history — Jones has been incredibly dominant and consistent since 2018.

Over the past six seasons, Jones has only registered fewer than 9.0 sacks once (7.5 in 2020). He’s also recorded 20-plus quarterback hits and eight or more tackles for a loss most seasons.

And keep in mind that more often than not, he’s operated while getting double-teamed by blocking units and opposing offenses. Not to mention Jones has moved around on the defensive line, providing the Chiefs with a helpful amount of versatility.

Kansas City acknowledged just how valuable they feel Jones is to the organization when they offered him a five-year, $158.75 million extension this offseason. The contract included $60 million guaranteed according to Over the Cap, with an APY of $31.75 million per year.

Chiefs Predicted to Win ‘Over’ 11.5 Games in 2024

Speaking of predictions, Pro Football Focus analysts Jim Wyman and Dalton Wasserman have the Chiefs cashing on their win total over in 2024.

With the number set at over/under 11.5, the pair of writers aren’t willing to bet against KC. And they explained why during an article on May 29.

“Despite all the troubles plaguing the Chiefs last season, they still won the Super Bowl behind another stellar performance from Patrick Mahomes,” Wyman and Wasserman began. “The team remains largely intact from last season, as L’Jarius Sneed is the only major piece not returning after a trade with the [Tennessee] Titans. On paper, this team should cruise to an AFC West division title, especially considering the other three teams look much weaker heading into the season.”

The PFF analysts even concluded that “a third consecutive Super Bowl win is certainly on the table.”