Chiefs Legend Chris Jones Earns Strong Endorsement From Hall of Famer Ahead of 2026 Season

Chris Jones is entering his 11th NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs, and one Pro Football Hall of Famer believes the veteran defensive tackle continues to prove why longevity in the league is about much more than statistics.

During an interview with Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr. at the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe, Dwight Freeney praised Jones’ ability to adapt his game as he has grown older while highlighting the leadership he brings to Kansas City’s defense.

The comments come as Jones prepares for another season with the Chiefs after earning his seventh straight Pro Bowl selection and making his eighth consecutive appearance in the NFL’s annual Top 100 players ranking.

Dwight Freeney Explains Why Chris Jones Continues to Thrive With the Chiefs

Freeney said veteran players who enjoy long NFL careers understand how to evolve as their athletic abilities change over time.

“See, this is the problem: sometimes everyone is fixated on youth and numbers per se. Yeah, there has to be an evolution to your football game,” Freeney told Chiefs Wire. “The older you get, because you’re not going to be as quick, you’re not going to be as fast. You still have the strength that you had, and you’re going to be more experienced.”

He continued, “So, there’s a meter, and the meter of athleticism and speed and quickness goes down, but your strength and your experience go up, and you have to marry those two. I think that you only play this long in the league if you know how to do that, and I think Chris knows how to do that.”

Jones has spent his entire NFL career in Kansas City after being drafted in 2016. During that span, he has helped the franchise win three Super Bowls while earning seven Pro Bowl selections and multiple first- and second-team All-Pro honors.

Last season, Jones recorded 29 tackles, seven sacks and 32 quarterback pressures while leading the Chiefs with 25 quarterback hits and 12 tackles for loss. He also finished with 63 total pressures, ranking third among all interior defensive linemen.

The Hall of Famer Says Jones Brings Value Beyond Statistics

Although Jones’ sack total dipped compared to previous seasons, Freeney said statistics alone do not define a veteran player’s value.

“There are numbers, and there are things that matter outside of numbers: leadership and getting the guys going from a veteran leadership standpoint,” Freeney said.

“When you look at Chris and say, ‘Oh, his numbers are down; I don’t know if he still has it.’ Look, numbers can lie.”

Freeney acknowledged that NFL teams must always evaluate salary cap decisions but believes Kansas City should prioritize working with Jones if financial adjustments become necessary.

“The question is, what they’re paying Chris, is he worth the amount that they’re paying him, and are there other holes on the defense that need to be filled, or offense that need to be filled, if they reduce his salary, or they find a way to restructure,” Freeney said.

He added, “I’m more a loyalty guy; Chris was loyal to the organization. The organization needs to be loyal to him in a way, as in, if there is a financial thing, go to Chris and say, ‘Look, we want to keep you.’ Is there any way we can restructure your contract so that, as though you can shift some money to certain places and do certain things, we can get a couple of other guys? I think he deserves, because of what type of player that he is.”

According to OverTheCap, Jones is scheduled to earn a $19 million base salary in 2026 along with a $16 million roster bonus, a prorated signing bonus of $9.75 million and a $100,000 workout bonus.

Chris Jones Praises Chiefs’ Young Defensive Line and Patrick Mahomes

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Jones has also embraced his leadership role during training camp as Kansas City integrates several young defensive linemen.

The Chiefs used two of their first three selections in the 2026 NFL Draft on defensive linemen Peter Woods and R Mason Thomas, and Jones said he has been impressed by both rookies.

“I’m excited about the young talent we have on the D-line,” Jones told reporters. “Peter is coming along, Mason is doing his thing, so I’m excited to get it going.”

The veteran also shared an encouraging update on quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has returned to full participation in training camp after recovering from the ACL injury that ended his 2025 season.

“He looks like Pat Mahomes,” Jones told ESPN’s Dan Graziano. “It doesn’t look like anything’s changed. He’s jumping around, being Pat. We’ve just got to get it going.”