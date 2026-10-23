Chiefs List 2 Key Starters as Questionable for Seahawks Matchup

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on “Sunday Night Football” is one of the most anticipated games of Week 7.

Unfortunately for the Chiefs, they will be going in a little shorthanded. Wide receiver Rashee Rice has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, and offensive tackle Jaylon Moore is also out with a concussion.

Kansas City Chiefs List CB L’Jarius Sneed, LB Cooper McDonald as Questionable vs. Seahawks

The Chiefs released their final injury report on Friday, which featured cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and linebacker Cooper McDonald as questionable for Sunday night. Sneed has been listed as questionable for most every game this season, as the team usually takes it easy with him during practices. He has had several knee injuries throughout the course of his career.

However, Sneed usually logs at least one full practice, but was limited in all three sessions this week. As for McDonald, he was activated from injured reserve earlier this week. He was a limited participant in each practice, and appears to be heading toward a game-time decision for Sunday night. McDonald injured his knee during Kansas City’s Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos.

Full Chiefs Injury Report

Here is the entirety of Kansas City’s final injury report for their matchup against Seattle:

WR Rashee Rice- Out (Hamstring)

OT Jaylon Moore- Out (Concussion)

RB Brashard Smith- Out (Hamstring)

CB L’Jarius Sneed- Questionable (Knee)

LB Cooper McDonald- Questionable (Knee)

QB Patrick Mahomes- No Designation (Knee)

TE Travis Kelce- No Designation (Ankle)

WR Cyrus Allen- No Designation (Knee)

OL Trey Smith- No Designation (Hip)

DB Chamarri Conner- No Designation (Knee)

Smith was downgraded during Thursday’s practice to limited after injuring his hamstring. He was unable to practice on Friday, and is out for Sunday night. While speaking to the media Friday, coach Andy Reid stated that Jaydn Ott will be elevated from the practice squad to take Smith’s spot, marking his regular season debut.

Kelce was limited in all three practices this week, but that was likely out of an abundance of caution since he is carrying no designation heading into the game. He injured his ankle early during last week’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers, but returned and finished out the contest. With Rice out, Kelce could be in line for several targets.