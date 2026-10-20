Chiefs Designate Starter to Return From Injured Reserve

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting healthy as the season unfolds.

They got defensive back Chamarri Conner back a few weeks ago after he missed the first three games with a knee injury. Offensive tackle Josh Simmons returned to practice last week and is ramping up closer to making his season debut. Wide receiver Rashee Rice should have a shot to practice after missing Week 6 with a hamstring injury.

Kansas City Chiefs Designate LB Cooper McDonald to Return From Injured Reserve

Second-year linebacker Cooper McDonald injured his knee during the Chiefs’ Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos. He has missed the required four games since, but was designated to return by the team on Tuesday. That opens his 21-day window to be activated back to the active 53-man roster.

However, Kansas City doesn’t have to wait that long, and McDonald could return as early as this week to take on the Seattle Seahawks. McDonald signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent after a successful rookie minicamp tryout last offseason. He appeared in all 17 games in 2025, mostly playing special teams (289 snaps). McDonald stepped into the starting strongside linebacker role when Leo Chenal departed during free agency.

Chiefs Waive LB Cam Jones as Corresponding Move

Another sign that McDonald will be ready to go sooner rather than later is that Kansas City waived linebacker Cam Jones to make room for McDonald. Jones entered the NFL with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and made the roster after standing out on special teams. He appeared in all 17 games with one start in both 2023 and 2024.

During those two years, Jones recorded 36 total tackles, playing 161 snaps on defense and 567 on special teams. The Chiefs surprisingly cut Jones after preseason in 2025. He made his way to the New York Jets and appeared in 10 games, but was hampered by a hip injury that landed him on IR for several weeks.

Jones signed with the New York Giants during the 2026 offseason, but was waived just before training camp. The Chiefs brought him back to the practice squad in August, and activated him to the 53-man roster last week. Jones played 15 special teams snaps against the Los Angeles Chargers, but did not record a stat.