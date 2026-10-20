Chiefs Legend Willie Roaf Speaks out on What Team Should Do With Josh Simmons

The status of offensive tackle Josh Simmons has hung over the Kansas City Chiefs all season long.

Simmons injured his back during training camp, but it was considered to be mild at the time. When the regular season kicked off, it became more apparent that he would be out longer than expected. A few games into the season, coach Andy Reid finally revealed that it was a bulging disc that was hampering Simmons.

Kansas City Chiefs Legend Willie Roaf Believes Josh Simmons Should Switch to Right Tackle

Chiefs legendary left tackle Willie Roaf recently joined Arrowhead Allies to discuss the situation between the team and Simmons. While doing so, Roaf explained why he believes Simmons should switch to right tackle when and if he returns.

“I got to slide Josh somewhere else,” Roaf said. “Josh is a little undersized as well. He’s not as big as Kahlil. Kahlil is like 6-foot-6. I like Benson. I like his physicality. I like the way he plays. Right now they’re (the Chiefs) 5-0. Patrick (Mahomes) is very comfortable with him being at the left tackle. With somebody like Patrick, durability and being out there playing is what’s going to make Patrick happy.”

Roaf is certainly someone you should listen to about offensive line play. He was a nine-time All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowler during his 13-year NFL career. He played four seasons with the Chiefs from 2002-2005, anchoring a dominant offensive line alongside stars such as Will Shields and Brian Waters. Roaf was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

Willie Roaf Digs in on Simmons

After Roaf discussed a potential position change for Simmons, he went on to challenge him to toughen up.

“If it’s pain, then you got to be able to play through it,” Roaf said. “I mean, it’s the NFL. If we got to worry about you being in and out of the lineup, and your mental stability — it’s a different league with the mental part of this. These kids get to transfer in college, that’s not how to the pros work. These kids are used to a little more pampering going on. You’re going to have to grow up and understand that you’re a professional athlete. You have a responsibility to be ready to play every week.”

Some have questioned whether or not Simmons’ injury is severe enough to keep him sidelined. Reid has been adamant that Simmons has been working diligently to return, but Reid isn’t going to publicly criticize one of his players. Simmons returned to practice last week and could be close to making his season debut.