Chiefs Add Super Bowl Champion Defender to Roster Ahead of Chargers Matchup

The Kansas City Chiefs returned from their bye week on Monday.

They are gearing up to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC West divisional showdown Sunday. A win would move Kansas City to 5-0 on the season, and 3-0 within the division with a victory over every team in it.

Kansas City Chiefs Placing WR Tyquan Thornton on Injured Reserve; Elevating LB Cam Jones to Active Roster

Coach Andy Reid spoke to media members on Monday, updating them on some of the moves the team is making. Among them was the expected decision to place wide receiver Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve, and elevating linebacker Cam Jones to the active 53-man roster as a corresponding move.

“I will tell you that Tyquan is most likely going on IR,” Reid said. “Then we’d elevate Cam Jones. We also signed Justin Watson to the practice squad. Those are the immediate updates.”

Thornton moving to injured reserve comes as no surprise, as he is expected to miss most of, if not the remainder of the season after dislocating his ankle against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4. Watson, who played for the Chiefs from 2022-2024, will get ramped back on the practice squad and could eventually find his way to the active roster.

What does Cam Jones bring to the table for K.C.?

Jones entered the NFL with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He had a productive five-year collegiate career at Indiana, but his last season there was cut short due to a foot injury. Jones made Kansas City’s roster as a rookie after standing out on special teams. He appeared in all 17 games with one start in both 2023 and 2024.

During those two years, Jones recorded 36 total tackles, playing 161 snaps on defense and 567 on special teams. The Chiefs surprisingly cut Jones after preseason in 2025. He made his way to the New York Jets and appeared in 10 games, but was hampered by a hip injury that landed him on IR for several weeks.

Jones signed with the New York Giants during the 2026 offseason, but was waived just before training camp when he injured his ankle while moving boxes into his new home. Now healthy, he’ll look to make another big impact for Kansas City on special teams. Jones is a high motor player with sound tackling fundamentals.