Chiefs Get Crucial Injury Update on Star Rookie After Preseason Absence

The Kansas City Chiefs took a big step towards the start of the 2026 campaign by completing their first preseason contest on Saturday. While the team suffered a 20-12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, there were a lot of reasons for optimism surrounding this game, which is all you can hope for from these games.

One notable absence for Kansas City in this game was star rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane. Early on in training camp, Delane has been battling a nagging shoulder injury, and the team has understandably opted to play it safe when it comes to his status. While he missed the Chiefs’ preseason opener the team received a big update on Delane’s injury in the wake of this game.

Mansoor Delane Closing in on Injury Return for Chiefs

Kansas City lost its starting cornerback duo to Los Angeles this offseason, as both Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson found their way to the Rams ahead of the 2026 campaign. The Chiefs promptly moved up in the 2026 NFL Draft to select Delane with the No. 6 overall pick, indicating that they believe he can become a proper replacement for McDuffie, who was the team’s top corner prior to his departure.

In his lone season with the LSU Tigers, Delane proved he has superstar potential, as he racked up 45 tackles, two interceptions, and 11 pass breakups in 11 games of action. Delane’s lockdown coverage earned him All-American honors, and he quickly became the top cornerback prospect in his draft class.

Delane is going to face lofty expectations right out of the gate, but training camp has been marred by his aforementioned shoulder injury to this point. The more time he misses, the more concerned fans will become, but it sounds like Delane’s return to action is right around the corner, as he’s expected to get himself back on the field within the next week.

“Mansoor Delane (shoulder) should be back in next week,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported in a post on X in the wake of Kansas City’s loss to Los Angeles.

Mansoor Delane Set to Immediately Become Key Part of Chiefs Defense

It’s not often that rookies, even those selected in the first round, enter the league and are immediately given a major role on defense, but that’s precisely what is happening with Delane. Now that McDuffie and Watson are gone, the Chiefs need Delane to come in and immediately play lockdown defense in the passing game, or else they could be in trouble.

With that in mind, it’s not that surprising to see the team take things so slow with their first-round pick. Delane is a big part of head coach Andy Reid’s plans for the upcoming season, so keeping him healthy is going to be crucial. Again, the team will ease Delane back into the action once he’s ready to go, but look for him to get back on the field at some point this week.