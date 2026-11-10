Chiefs Get Crushing Update on Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Rumors

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to be active ahead of the NFL trade deadline, with their biggest area of need being the wide receiver position. While the Chiefs have powered their way past teams with a dominant rushing attack, they have struggled to provide quarterback Patrick Mahomes with guys who can make plays in the passing game.

The good news for Kansas City is that there are a handful of trade candidates at wide receiver across the league. Perhaps the top player in that group is disgruntled Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Brian Thomas Jr., who the Chiefs have been heavily linked to in recent weeks. The Jags have been listening to offers on Thomas for weeks now, but with the deadline just hours away, it appears they have made a final decision on his trade status.

Chiefs Set to Miss Out on Brian Thomas Jr.

Rather than making a splash move at wide receiver over the offseason, Kansas City opted to run it back with Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy as its top duo at this spot. Early in their respective careers, though, both guys have struggled to stay on the field, and that trend has continued this season. In Week 9, Worthy suffered a hamstring injury, so you can make an argument that this is an even more pressing need for the Chiefs moving forward.

Based on his production this season, it’s tough to see how Thomas would help the offense, as he has just 10 receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns in eight games for the Jags. However, the former No. 23 overall pick has shown what he is capable of in the past, as he caught 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie in 2024, which helped him earn a Pro Bowl selection.

After Jacksonville made three trades to address its defense on Monday, that seemingly made it more likely that Thomas would be traded, as the front office realistically could have aimed to replenish some of the draft capital it parted ways with. Instead, the team is now expected to keep its roster intact ahead of the deadline, which involves holding onto Thomas.

The Jaguars plan to keep WR Brian Thomas Jr. through the trade deadline, per sources. They have relayed that to interested teams,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported in a post on X. “Coming off multiple big trades Monday, Jacksonville plans to keep its roster intact, barring a surprise.”

Who Should Chiefs Pursue at Wide Receiver After Missing Brian Thomas Jr.?

Getty Brian Thomas Jr. #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Thomas appeared to be the Chiefs’ top trade target ahead of the deadline, but considering how they are one of the top teams in the AFC alongside the Jaguars, it makes sense that they aren’t willing to deal the former first-round pick to them. As a result, Kansas City will have to pivot if it wants to shore up this need before the deadline.

The other top option available at this spot is Josh Downs, who recently requested a trade from the Indianapolis Colts. The Chiefs have also been linked to Downs over the past few days, so they could conceivably set their sights on him now that Thomas is off the market. Kansas City has a talented roster, but in order to make a Super Bowl run, it may need more help at wide receiver, which makes the team’s deadline day dealings extremely important.