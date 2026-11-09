Patrick Mahomes’ NFL Record Falls to AFC West Rival as Chiefs QB Addresses Injury Concerns

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes saw one of his NFL records fall to an AFC West rival on Sunday, November 8, as he dealt with an injury scare during his team’s 35-12 victory over the New York Jets.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix broke the record for the most consecutive wins by a starting quarterback in games decided by eight points or fewer, including the playoffs, since 1950.

Nix reached 16 consecutive one-score victories after leading Denver to a 26-21 win in Week 9, surpassing the mark Mahomes established with Kansas City during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

According to NBC Sports research, Mahomes previously held the record for the longest such winning streak since 1950.

Meanwhile, Mahomes took a hit to his throwing arm late in the second quarter against the Jets. Although he finished the game, the quarterback admitted afterward that the injury brought back memories of the knee injury that ended his 2025 season.

Broncos QB Bo Nix Breaks Patrick Mahomes’ NFL Record With Another Close Win

Nix and the Broncos continued their success in close games despite another difficult start in Week 9.

Denver trailed through the first three quarters before Nix helped lead the team to another fourth-quarter comeback.

The 26-21 victory extended the Broncos quarterback’s winning streak in one-score games to 16, including postseason contests.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton addressed the record after the game but acknowledged that Denver has room for improvement.

“Part of it pisses me off,” Payton told reporters when asked about the streak, “because there’s a few of them that you would say shouldn’t have been one-score games.”

Payton added, “We still have some work to do.”

The record previously belonged to Mahomes, whose Chiefs won 15 consecutive one-score games across the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Denver and Kansas City compete in the AFC West, making the record-breaking performance another development involving the division rivals.

Patrick Mahomes Suffers Scary Arm Injury Against Jets Before Returning to Game

Mahomes experienced a frightening moment during the second quarter when Jets edge rusher David Bailey struck his right arm as he attempted a pass.

Will McDonald IV and Darrell Jackson Jr. also made contact with the quarterback during the play.

Mahomes appeared to be in pain as he remained on the ground before slowly walking toward the sideline with his throwing arm hanging at his side.

The Chiefs quarterback flexed his elbow and attempted several warm-up throws before returning to action without missing a snap.

Kansas City assistant athletic trainer Julie Frymyer worked on his arm during halftime, while head coach Andy Reid adjusted the second-half game plan to emphasize shorter passes.

Mahomes finished the game completing 23 of 31 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns. Both touchdown passes came before the injury.

According to ESPN, a postgame MRI did not reveal any major injury to Mahomes’ right elbow.

The Chiefs will continue monitoring the quarterback for swelling and discomfort ahead of their next matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Chiefs QB Admits Injury Brought Back Memories of Season-Ending Knee Injury

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Mahomes spoke about the incident after the game and acknowledged that the pain initially concerned him.

“If I’m able to play, I’m going to play,” Mahomes told reporters after the game. “That’s part of the game. It scares you in moments, when you get some pains in certain areas of your body. Obviously, it didn’t feel great, but I was able to kind of get it worked on a little bit, especially at halftime.”

The quarterback also discussed the left knee injury he suffered in December 2025, when he tore his ACL and LCL.

“Any time it’s elbows and knees, it’s always scary, just because you just don’t know,” Mahomes said. “Even my knee last year, after we were doing the initial test, I thought, because I could walk off the field, I was going to be good. Then, all of a sudden, you do one test, and you’re just out [for the rest of the season]. That stuff scares you. Once I could throw the ball, I knew it wasn’t a ligament and it was more muscles.”

Mahomes said the ability to throw helped ease his concerns about the severity of the injury.

He also acknowledged that he expects some soreness in the coming days.

“It’s definitely something that scares you more than anything,” he said. “I feel good now. The adrenaline is pumping. I’m sure I’ll be sore tomorrow. I didn’t even ice [my arm] when I used to pitch [in high school]. That probably wasn’t good for me. I’ve never had any elbow issues. Hopefully we can stay away from those.”

Mahomes expects to be available when Kansas City faces Atlanta next Sunday, although the team will continue evaluating his arm throughout the week.