Chiefs Cut WR to Make Room for Tyquan Thornton: Report

After the news that the Kansas City Chiefs are signing former New England Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton to the practice squad on November 18, a corresponding cut was reported on November 19.

“To make room for Thornton, the Chiefs released WR Cornell Powell from the practice squad,” A-to-Z Sports Kansas City reporter Charles Goldman relayed on X. Unfortunately, this has been the common outcome throughout Powell’s NFL career.

Entering the Chiefs organization as a fifth-round selection in 2021, Powell has developed into a long-time reserve of head coach Andy Reid despite never really seizing the moment as an active player. His only three NFL appearances came predominantly as a special teamer in 2022, and he has never been targeted in a regular season game.

That’s not to say Powell hasn’t had his fair share of opportunities. The Chiefs have kept him around on the practice squad for years, sometimes seesawing him on and off the 16-man roster in order to take a look at another player — similar to Thornton joining the team ahead of Week 12.

Perhaps, that will be the case again this time. After all, considering Powell has never actually signed with any other NFL franchise in any capacity, it would be unwise to rule out a KC return.

The Chiefs have nine healthy wide receivers under contract following Powell’s release. Thornton joins Justyn Ross, Nikko Remigio and Montrell Washington on the practice squad.

Chiefs Must Find Ways to Get WRs Involved in Week 12

It’s been another rough year for wide receivers in Kansas City after injuries to Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice and Skyy Moore. Even after veteran additions like JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeAndre Hopkins, the Chiefs feel somewhat shorthanded at the position.

That’s been clear the past couple of weeks, as KC has matched up with more difficult secondaries like that of the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills.

In Week 11, the Chiefs were forced to be more creative in the passing game, leaning on running backs Kareem Hunt and Samaje Perine. Then in Week 12, it was second-string tight end Noah Gray who accounted for two touchdowns.

There has been some impact from the wide receiver position throughout these contests. Hopkins caught 4-of-5 targets for 56 receiving yards against the Broncos, while rookie Xavier Worthy recorded 4 catches for 61 yards and a touchdown versus the Bills.

Having said that, 100-yard WR performances have been few and far between since Rice’s injury. And if the Chiefs are going to make another run against the best of the best in the playoffs, they’ll need to do a better job of finding ways to get their wide receivers involved.