Chiefs Predicted to Use New IR Rule in Order to Keep 2 Summer Standouts

After entering Organized Team Activities (OTAs) with a perceived lack of depth at running back behind Isiah Pacheco, the Kansas City Chiefs now have several viable candidates at the position with the 53-man roster cutdown just a few days away on August 27.

Left standing are 2024 UDFA Carson Steele, 2023 UDFA Deneric Prince and veteran staff favorite Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The former appears to be locked into a roster spot after another highlight-reel run during the preseason finale, but KC general manager Brett Veach has quite the conundrum after that.

The options? Keep four running backs, cut either Prince or Edwards-Helaire or figure out a creative solution.

KSHB 41 beat reporter Nick Jacobs predicted the latter would occur during his final 53-man roster projection on August 22.

“Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s inconsistent availability could lead to the team keeping four running backs and pulling players from wide receiver or offensive line,” the media member acknowledged before adding that “the team also could place him on injured reserve” as he continues his battle with PTSD. Prince would then become the third running back on the 53 in this scenario.

Jacobs did not suggest this IR designation without some sensitivity. He noted that time away from the game might allow Edwards-Helaire a chance to further embrace a “great support system with the Chiefs staff and his teammates in the locker room while he continues to work through challenges much more important than football.”

Explaining the New NFL IR Rule in 2024

In the past, a maneuver like this would have still cost Kansas City a roster cut, but there’s a new NFL rule in 2024.

According to USA Today Sports writer Jeff Risdon, said new rule “allows teams the ability to place two players on [the] injured reserve at the roster cutdown deadline.” Those injured players are then able to return any time after the first four weeks of the season.

The only catch is that each NFL team is only allowed eight short-term IR returnees during the regular season. If Edwards-Helaire — or any other player — is placed on the injured reserve at Tuesday’s cutdown, that would utilize one of those eight slots.

Having said that, it might be worth it in order to keep Steele and Prince on the roster until Edwards-Helaire feels comfortable suiting up on a more consistent basis.

Chiefs Are Expected to Cut Rugby Convert Louis Rees-Zammit — But Will He Pass Through Waivers?

A few months ago, rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit was all the rave behind Pacheco and Edwards-Helaire. The hype around the Welsh hybrid quickly fizzled once training camp began, however, as beat reporters immediately identified that the convert would likely need a redshirt season to truly learn the sport.

That educational campaign should come in 2024. The only question is whether or not Rees-Zammit will continue his NFL journey with the Chiefs as he develops.

Rees-Zammit is a near-guarantee to be cut on August 27, but at the same time, those covering the team also expect a practice squad offer in Kansas City should the intriguing international talent pass through waivers. That’s more of an unknown.

The newcomer nicknamed “Rees Lightning” garnered a lot of attention when he first crossed the Atlantic Ocean for tryouts — especially considering the new kickoff rules. His speed, athleticism and playmaking ability as a runner cannot be taught, but the youngster must still learn all of the intricacies of the position.

That will take time. Either with the Chiefs, or whichever team claims him off waivers.