Chiefs’ ‘Super Sleeper’ Could Earn Big Role in 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs will be leaning on a lot of young players in 2026.

There will be some growing pains, but it will be refreshing to see an infusion of speed and athleticism throughout the roster. The Chiefs have a veteran coaching staff to teach and develop the inexperienced players, and could have them performing like veterans by the stretch run.

Rookie WR Cyrus Allen Named ‘Super Sleeper’ for Kansas City Chiefs in 2026

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report recently named a handful of rookie wide receivers from around the league as “super sleepers.” Comparable to the likes of Puka Nacua and Amon-Ra St. Brown, these receivers were drafted in the fourth round or later, and could end up making huge impacts for their teams. Here’s what he had to say about Allen:

“Cyrus Allen is exactly what the Kansas City Chiefs needed at wide receiver, because this year’s 176th overall pick fills two immediate needs. First, he was one of the best pure route-runners in this year’s draft class. Despite not being invited to this year’s NFL Scouting Combine, Allen already showed the traits to be an effective slot receiver thanks to his short-area quickness, ability to accelerate and fearlessness working the middle of the field. The Chiefs lost two key receivers from last year’s roster, as JuJu Smith-Schuster and Hollywood Brown are no longer with the team. While both Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice can be effective from the slot, Allen’s presence should allow the Chiefs to deploy those two in different roles. Furthermore, Rice shouldn’t be viewed as a reliable option after being ordered to serve 30 days in jail for violating probation. The Chiefs understand the ongoing uncertainty surrounding their wide receivers and have built-in expectations for Allen despite being a fifth-round draft pick.”

Kansas City selected Allen in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. During his senior year at Cincinnati, he recorded 51 passes for 674 yards and 13 touchdowns. Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce recently gave Allen a ringing endorsement on his “New Heights” podcast.

“Cyrus Allen, he’s a route runner man,” Kelce said. “We were talking about what I want to see in a guy in the wide receiver room. He has his own twist on a lot of routes, and he has the quickness. He has the decisiveness. He really knows how to use his shoulders and his quickness and rhythm to get DBs in a bind.”

Chiefs Need Multiple WRs to Step up in 2026

As Sobleski alluded to, Kansas City cannot count on Rice as its No. 1 WR following the several off-the-field incidents he has been involved with, as well as his injury history. That means everyone behind Rice will have to step up, because the Chiefs’ receiving corps is largely unproven.

It starts with third-year man Xavier Worthy, who is coming off an injury-riddled 2025 season. However, he continually improved in 2024, ending the season as the team’s top WR. If Worthy can stay healthy and pick up where he left off as a rookie, he could be in line for a big 2026.

Second-year player Jalen Royals also fought through injuries last season, and didn’t get significant playing time until the final two games. Royals’ skillset is comparable to Rice’s, so he could capitalize the most on Rice’s blown opportunities. The Chiefs will also be banking on Tyquan Thornton to expand his game beyond just being a deep threat.