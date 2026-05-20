Rashee Rice News Could Benefit Forgotten Chiefs’ Draft Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again dealing with trouble from wide receiver Rashee Rice.

Just over one month ago, Rice was entangled in a a civil lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend Dacoda Jones, but was cleared of any wrong doing. Now, it has been revealed that Rice violated his probation from the multi-vehicle car crash case he was involved with back in 2024.

Not only will Rice immediately serve 30 days in jail, but he is also recovering from a clean-up knee surgery that he underwent last week. His projected recovery is two months, but it’s hard to predict since he will not be able to rehab while serving jail time.

Rashee Rice Situation Provides Huge Opportunity for Kansas City Chiefs Second-Year WR Jalen Royals

Royals was a fourth-round draft pick for Kansas City in 2025. He impressed during training camp and preseason, even getting some run with the first-team offense. Unfortunately, Royals sustained knee tendinitis during the second preseason game, which majorly halted the momentum he was building.

When Royals recovered and returned, he was buried on the depth chart after missing so much time, as well as Rice having returned from his six-game suspension. By the time Royals started getting some playing time, Chris Oladokun was at the helm at quarterback, and the Chiefs’ season was dead.

Royals is now fully healthy, and has a year of experience in coach Andy Reid’s offensive playbook. Reid recently had several complimentary comments for Royals when asked if he believes the young wideout could take a big step forward in his second season (H/T Carrington Harrison 96.5 The Fan).

“Royals is strong,” Reid said. “He’s out here doing our offseason program. He’s [made] good, strong catches. His hands are strong. His core strength is strong, a lot like Rashee (Rice) that way. He’s put together with a great core strength area. He’s a smart kid. Those are all things that I think will benefit him in his second year.”

Royals and Other unproven Chiefs WRs Must Step up in 2026

Royals instantly drew comparisons to Rice when the Chiefs drafted him given their similar body types and yards after the catch abilities. With Rice suddenly set to miss OTAs and mandatory minicamp, Royals has a golden opportunity to take advantage and show he can fill Rice’s role. Rice could even potentially miss the beginning of training camp in late July.

Another receiver who could benefit from Rice’s absence is rookie Cyrus Allen, who Kansas City selected in the fifth round of this year’s draft. Allen is considered to already be a polished route runner and has a knack for getting open against zone coverage. Those abilities could make him a contributor quickly.

Jason Brownlee was one of the surprises of training camp last year. He made the Chiefs’ 53-man roster following the preseason, but was demoted to the practice squad when Rice returned. Brownlee is a big target at 6-foot-3 who can high-point the ball. The experience he gained last year could set him up for even more success in 2026.