Chiefs Camp Darling Cyrus Allen Gets Minimal Week 1 Usage: What to Know

The Kansas City Chiefs displayed a change in their offensive philosophy during their season opener win over the Denver Broncos.

Instead of quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing the ball all over the field, the Chiefs ran it 38 times for 220 yards and two touchdowns. Mahomes completed 15-27 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. It was an effective approach, but hampered the debut of a promising training camp standout.

Kansas City Chiefs WR Cyrus Allen Played Just 1 Offensive Snap vs. Broncos

Nick Jacobs of KSHB 41 News revealed the Chiefs’ Week 1 snap counts. One of the big things that stood out was rookie wide receiver Cyrus Allen playing just one snap on offense.

Allen received a lot of hype during the offseason. He was praised for his sharp route running abilities and good hands. During training camp and preseason he got a lot of run with the first-team offense.

Many projected that he would have a significant role in the Chiefs’ passing attack this season, but that wasn’t the case in Week 1. However, that doesn’t mean he won’t be eventually.

Cyrus Allen Should Still Carve out Important Role on Offense

As noted above, Kansas City went with a run-heavy approach against Denver, with Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Tyquan Thornton getting the bulk of the snaps. As the Chiefs’ offense evolves and Mahomes gets back into rhythm, Allen will likely take on a larger role.

Kansas City selected Allen in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft this past spring. He recorded 51 receptions for 674 yards and 13 touchdowns during his senior collegiate season with the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Chiefs badly need a wide receiver who can consistently beat man coverage. Mahomes started Monday night’s game against the Broncos 2-12 passing, thanks in part to his receivers struggling to create separation.

Mahomes found his groove in the second half, but Kansas City’s offense was largely carried by the rushing attack. There will come a time when the Chiefs have lean on their passing game, which is when Allen should see an increase in playing time. Rookie receivers are typically brought along slowly early in the season by coach Andy Reid, but ramp up in the second half.